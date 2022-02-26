Nicola Coughlan on what to expect from her Bridgerton character in new series

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Nicola Coughlan on what to expect from her Bridgerton character in new series

By Press Association
February 26 2022, 1.36pm
Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan (Jonathan Hordle/PA)
Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan (Jonathan Hordle/PA)

Nicola Coughlan has said fans will get to “see behind the curtain” of her character in the much-anticipated second season of Bridgerton.

The Irish actress, 35, is reprising her role as Penelope Featherington in the hit period drama, which is returning to screens next month.

The Netflix show, based on a series of books of the same name by Julia Quinn, follows the eight siblings of the Bridgerton family as they attempt to find love in Regency-era England.

Bridgerton
Nicola Coughlan with Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton in the second season of Bridgerton (Liam Daniel/Netflix/PA)

Coughlan’s character was revealed to be the show’s anonymous gossip writer, Lady Whistledown, at the end of the first season.

Speaking on Claudia Winkleman’s BBC Radio 2 show, she said: “(After) that reveal at the end of series one, you very much get to see behind the curtain in series two.

“We see how she gets away with the things that she gets away with. And for me, it was so much fun because in series one she’s a shy, retiring wallflower, and then series two you go, ‘Oh, she’s got all this new stuff going on’, and it was extremely fun to film.”

The actress added that Penelope also gets more control over her fashion choices this time as she starts to “find her own path”.

However, she admitted that “wearing a corset for 14 hours is no one’s idea of fun”.

Bridgerton became the most watched show on Netflix when it was released on Christmas Day 2020, thanks to its risque scenes and opulent costumes and sets.

At the time the streaming giant said the show was viewed by a record 82 million households in 28 days.

Coughlan revealed that she never thought the show would become so popular, adding: “You just really hope that anyone will watch it and like it and you’ll be happy with that.

“There’s sort of insane numbers of people, like, 82 million people in the first month is not something that you can ever wish for or get your head around.

“It’s absolutely bonkers how many people sort of fell in love with it. It’s amazing.”

Coughlan added that the cast were all “really excited” to get back to the set to begin filming series two, but said it felt “really strange” returning to something so high profile.

She said: “Pre-lockdown it was just our little job we were going to and then you go, ‘Oh, I’ve seen this one on Netflix’.

“But we were all just really excited to get back.”

Bridgerton
Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma and Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton (Liam Daniel/Netflix/PA)

A recently released teaser for the news series gave a glimpse of the romance between Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and newcomer Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley), which is expected to be the main storyline of the season.

Season one’s lead, Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), will be back for the new series, but her husband Simon Basset (Rege-Jean Page) will not be returning.

The teaser also showed glamorous balls and a trip to Royal Ascot, promising more yet more scandal and romance.

The new season, produced by Shonda Rhimes, will be released on the streaming site on March 25.

