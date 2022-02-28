Susanna Reid says women at ITV have an ‘incredible sisterhood’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Susanna Reid says women at ITV have an 'incredible sisterhood'

By Press Association
February 28 2022, 1.04pm
Susanna Reid says women at ITV have ‘incredible sisterhood’ (Ian West/PA)
Good Morning Britain host Susanna Reid has said the ITV daytime female presenters have an “incredible sisterhood” following their International Women’s Day campaign.

The broadcaster was among 27 female TV stars from Good Morning Britain, Lorraine, This Morning and Loose Women who joined together to mark the upcoming celebration on March 8.

Reid, two-time winner of news presenter of the year at the Tric awards, was joined in the line-up by Holly Willoughby, Kate Garraway and Lorraine Kelly.

They were all pictured together dressed in different shades of red, pink, maroon and orange to celebrate the occasion.

Appearing on Lorraine, Reid 51, said: “We had this incredible photograph of all these women and those are just the women on ITV daytime.

“It’s remarkable isn’t it, what an incredible sisterhood.

“We rely on everybody behind the scenes. It’s very nice to have a lovely pink or red dress on and appear in the photograph but the directors, the producers, the people behind the cameras, everybody out in the field are doing incredible work.”

ITV said collectively the group has achieved 18 National Television Awards, five Royal Television Society awards and four Baftas.

Host of the morning chat show Lorraine, Kelly said there was “lots to celebrate” on International Women’s Day, before adding that we had a “long way to go” but had made “great strides.”

Reid said: “Huge strides and I think that photograph just shows how far we’ve come that we are kind of awash with talent.”

Also among the line-up was broadcaster Gloria Hunniford, Saturdays singer Frankie Bridge, who came third on the recent series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, and Katie Piper, who was recently made an OBE.

Panellists from the daytime chat show Loose Women were also present including Jane Moore, Ruth Langsford, Coleen Nolan, Christine Lampard, Brenda Edwards and Denise Welch.

Following the exit of her Good Morning Britain co-host Piers Morgan last March, Reid paid tribute to her male co-hosts who have included Rob Rinder, Richard Madeley, Ed Balls and Martin Lewis.

Piers Morgan interview
Former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid (Jonathan Ford/ITV)

“As the late great Bruce Forsyth would say, they are all my favourites, because to me, it’s important that whoever is on screen, the relationship has to work and so they are all talented in their own ways and they’ve all got a wealth of unique experience to bring to the programme and it’s a privilege working with them all,” Reid added.

ITV Daytime’s female presenters celebrate International Women’s Day. Watch them weekdays from 6am on ITV.

