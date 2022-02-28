Neil Diamond’s song catalogue acquired by Universal Music

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Neil Diamond’s song catalogue acquired by Universal Music

By Press Association
February 28 2022, 2.04pm
(Andreas Terlaak/PA)
(Andreas Terlaak/PA)

Universal Music Group has announced the acquisition of Neil Diamond’s song catalogue, as well as the rights to all recordings from his career.

Diamond, 81, has sold more than 100 million records worldwide since launching his career in 1962, making him one of the best-selling musicians of all time.

He wrote the widely recognised hits Sweet Caroline, I’m A Believer and Red, Red Wine, which spawned covers by artists including The Monkees and UB40.

Neil Diamond
Neil Diamond has sold more than 100 million records (PA)

UMG said it has bought Diamond’s complete catalogue through its publishing division Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG). The acquisition includes 110 unreleased tracks, an unreleased album and archive long-form videos.

Diamond said: “After nearly a decade in business with UMG, I am thankful for the trust and respect that we have built together and I feel confident in the knowledge that Lucian, Jody, Bruce, Michelle and the global team at UMG will continue to represent my catalogue and future releases with the same passion and integrity that have always fuelled my career.”

The acquisition builds on an existing deal between Diamond and UMPG, which has served as the singer’s publishing administrator since 2014.

UMG will also record and release Diamond’s future music if he returns to the studio.

Sir Lucian Grainge, chairman and chief executive of UMG, said: “Neil Diamond is, by definition, a truly universal songwriter. His immense songbook and recordings encompass some of the most cherished and enduring songs in music history.

“Through our existing partnership, we are honoured to have earned his trust to become the permanent custodians of his monumental musical legacy.”

During his 60-year career, Diamond has had 10 number one singles on Billboard’s Hot 100 and Adult Contemporary charts. He has also received a Grammy and a Golden Globe and his music has been featured in several films and TV shows.

He has been inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Diamond joins a string of artists who have recently sold the rights to their back catalogues.

Earlier this month, Sting sold his songwriting catalogue to Universal, and rock band Aerosmith agreed a deal to bring their back catalogue to UMG.

In January, Warner Chappell Music acquired the publishing rights to David Bowie’s back catalogue in a deal reported to be worth hundreds of millions of pounds.

The agreement covers songs from 26 studio albums released during Bowie’s lifetime, as well as the posthumously released album Toy and his two albums with the band Tin Machine.

