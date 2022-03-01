Actress Sydney Sweeney criticises ‘double standard’ when women do nude scenes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Entertainment TV & Film

Actress Sydney Sweeney criticises ‘double standard’ when women do nude scenes

By Press Association
March 1 2022, 12.03am
Sydney Sweeney (Cosmopolitan/Josefina Santos)
Sydney Sweeney (Cosmopolitan/Josefina Santos)

Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney has said there is a “double standard” when it comes to women filming nude scenes.

The actress, 24, said many men have been able to take part in nude scenes and still win Oscars and praise, while female stars were “degraded” by similar work.

Speaking to Cosmopolitan UK, Sweeney suggested she wanted to help fight the stigma surrounding the issue.

(Cosmopolitan/Josefina Santos)

She said: “I’m so disconnected from it. When I get tagged in Cassie’s or Pippa from The Voyeurs’s nudes, it feels like me looking at their nudes, not Sydney’s nudes.

“When you film one of these scenes, it is so technical and so not romantic… When I saw The Voyeurs for the first time, I wondered if I’d done too much.”

Sweeney, who first found fame opposite Zendaya in gritty teen drama Euphoria and recently starred in erotic thriller The Voyeurs, added: “I researched celebrities who have done nude scenes, trying to make myself feel better.

“There are hour-long compilations of world-famous male actors with nude scenes who win Oscars and get praised for that work.

“But the moment a woman does it, it degrades them… There’s such a double standard and I really hope I can have a little part in changing that.”

Sweeney, who founded her own production and post-production company, Fifty-Fifty Films, said she had been surprised by the lack of support she has received from older women in the industry.

She said: “As much as people in the industry say they support young female voices, I’m still having to fight, even among older women.

“I was told that I couldn’t get a credit I believed I deserved, and I couldn’t get my company’s name on a project I was developing. I have my theories why.

“Maybe they feel like we’re getting it too easy. I was told I have to do multiple things before I can get a credit like that, as if I didn’t deserve it. And that came from women.

“I found that very surprising. Everyone puts on the charade that we’re supporting each other, but I have not felt that fully yet.”

The April/May issue of Cosmopolitan UK goes on sale from March 22.

