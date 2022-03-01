Designer Harris Reed: Harry Styles proved people are ready for a change

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle

Designer Harris Reed: Harry Styles proved people are ready for a change

By Press Association
March 1 2022, 12.03am
Harris Reed (Harper’s Bazaar UK/Giovanni Corabi)
Harris Reed (Harper’s Bazaar UK/Giovanni Corabi)

Fashion designer Harris Reed has said Harry Styles wearing his gender-fluid clothes proved “people are ready for a change”.

Reed, the son of Oscar-winning documentary film producer Nicholas Reed, is known for making designs that challenge gender norms and ideas of masculinity.

In 2020, he was asked by Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour to design an outfit for the singer when he became the first man to feature solo on the magazine’s cover.

Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball 2019 – Day One – O2 Arena – London
Harry Styles (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Reed, who identifies as gender-fluid but currently uses the pronouns he/him, opted for a dress, sparking both praise and controversy among the public and media.

The Central Saint Martins-educated designer recalled first working with Styles during an interview with Harper’s Bazaar UK.

He said: “When Harry first wore my designs on stage in 2017, my Instagram followers jumped 100,000 in about an hour.

“It made my teachers at the time shut up about there being no commerciality in fluidity, and it stopped everyone calling me a costume designer or saying I had unrealistic dreams.

“It was like, ‘You know what? People are ready for change’.”

Reed told the publication that “every single day is a fight when you’re the outlier” but added that it is “worth the fight”.

(Harper’s Bazaar UK/Philip Sinden)

He added: “It’s hard to hear things like: ‘Ew, that’s gross, why is there a man in a dress?’, or to make some people realise that wearing a blouse doesn’t mean that you’re anything more than someone who just wants to have fun with fashion.”

Discussing the idea of gender-fluidity, Reed said: “Who is your most authentic self? For me, this is what gender-fluidity is all about.

“It’s a space where you’re not abiding by any societal rules of being a set gender with pre-empted expectations of who you should be.”

For its April issue, Harper’s Bazaar UK features a special cover marking the V&A’s new exhibition, Fashioning Masculinities: The Art of Menswear, featuring Reed wearing one of his creations.

The collectors’ edition is available at the V&A and via the museum’s online shop.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier