British stars rub shoulders with fellow Oscar nominees at Awards’ 94th luncheon

By Press Association
March 8 2022, 4.23am Updated: March 8 2022, 8.55am
British stars rubbed shoulders with fellow Hollywood stars at 94th Oscars luncheon (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
British talent rubbed shoulders with other major Hollywood stars for the 94th Academy Awards nominees luncheon.

The annual event took place in Los Angeles on Monday, less than three weeks before showbiz’s biggest night of the year.

94th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon – Inside
Best director nominee Sir Kenneth Branagh was among the British stars attending the glamorous and exclusive event (Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP)

Best actor nominee Benedict Cumberbatch and best director nominee Sir Kenneth Branagh were among the British stars attending the glamorous and exclusive event.

They were joined by Ciaran Hinds, who received a nod for best supporting actor for his role in Sir Kenneth’s semi-autobiographical film focusing on The Troubles in Northern Ireland.

94th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon – Portraits
Ciaran Hinds poses for a portrait at the 94th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon in Los Angeles (Chris Pizzello/AP)

English actress Emilia Jones was also pictured, alongside her Coda co-stars Marlee Matlin and Troy Kotsur.

The film follows the story of Ruby, played by Jones, a child of deaf adults (Coda) and her fishermen family.

94th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon – Inside
English actress Emilia Jones with her Coda co-star Marlee Matlin (Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP)

Kotsur is nominated for best supporting actor for his performance in the film and recently made history by becoming the first deaf actor to win a Screen Actors Guild (SAG) award.

94th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon – Arrivals
Troy Kotsur recently made history by becoming the first deaf actor to win a Screen Actors Guild award (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

SAG best actor winner Will Smith, who is also tipped for the best actor Oscar, attended alongside his King Richard co-star Aunjanue Ellis, who made a dazzling appearance in a bright pink and black smoking jacket.

94th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon – Portraits
Aunjanue Ellis poses for photographers at the 94th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Smith was also seen embracing fellow best actor nominee Denzel Washington, who got the nod for his role in The Tragedy Of Macbeth.

Other friends and colleagues made touching reunions at the event, including Cumberbatch and his Spider-Man co-star Alfred Molina, who reprised his role as the villainous Doc Ock in the superhero film.

94th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon – Inside
Benedict Cumberbatch was reunited with his Spider-Man co-star Alfred Molina (Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP)

Andrew Garfield, who also returned for the web-slinging blockbuster, was seen laughing along with Lin-Manuel Miranda, who directed him in Netflix’s Tick, Tick… Boom!

Garfield is nominated for best actor for the biographical film about the life of composer Jonathan Larson, which is Miranda’s motion picture directorial debut.

94th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon – Inside
Andrew Garfield shared a laugh with Lin-Manuel Miranda (Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP)

Other big names pictured at the event were best actress nominee Kristen Stewart, who earned a best actress nod for her portrayal of Diana, Princess of Wales, in Spencer.

Also making an appearance was Kodi Smit-McPhee, who is tipped for best supporting actor for his role alongside Cumberbatch in dark western The Power Of The Dog.

94th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon – Arrivals
Kristen Stewart earned a best actress nod for her portrayal of Diana, Princess of Wales, in Spencer (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Sibling duo Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell also attended, following a slew of award nominations for their original song No Time To Die, the theme for the latest Bond franchise instalment.

Eilish wore a black velvet jacket, while her brother wore a striking red shirt and matching shoes with an olive green jacket and trousers.

94th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon – Arrivals
Finneas O’Connell teamed an olive green suit with a striking red shirt and matching shoes (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Hollywood power couple Javier Bardem and Penelope Cruz, who were nominated for best actor and best actress Oscars respectively, also posed for pictures.

Bardem received his nod for Being The Ricardos, in which he stars with Nicole Kidman, while Cruz’s nomination is for her role in Parallel Mothers.

94th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon – Arrivals
Javier Bardem and Penelope Cruz arrive at the 94th Academy Awards nominees luncheon (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The Oscar winners will be announced on March 27.

The hosts of the biggest showbiz event of the year have been announced as Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes.

