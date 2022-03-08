Morgan Wallen wins ACM album of the year after being suspended for racial slur

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Entertainment Music

Morgan Wallen wins ACM album of the year after being suspended for racial slur

By Press Association
March 8 2022, 4.47am
Morgan Wallen wins ACM album of the year after being suspended for racial slur (John Locher/AP)
US country star Morgan Wallen has won album of the year at the 57th Academy of Country Music (ACM) awards, a year after being suspended by his label for using a racial slur.

The singer made no direct reference to the incident as he collected his prize at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas but thanked those who had “shown me grace along the way”.

A video, first published by US media outlet TMZ in early 2021, showed Wallen yelling profanities and a racial slur outside a home in Nashville, Tennessee.

Wallen said in a statement to TMZ that he was embarrassed and sorry for the “unacceptable and inappropriate” behaviour.

As well as being indefinitely suspended by Big Loud Records he was also removed from last year’s ACM ballot.

“The Academy does not condone or support intolerance or behaviour that does not align with our commitment and dedication to diversity and inclusion,” ACM said in a statement following the incident.

In his acceptance speech for the award, which he won for his album Dangerous: The Double Album, he thanked fans, collaborators and Jesus.

“When I started this album, I was a kid. By the time I put it out I was a father, and that’s become more important to me than anything else,” he said.

57th ACM Awards – Show
In his acceptance speech for the award, which he won for his album Dangerous: The Double Album, Wallen thanked fans, collaborators and Jesus (John Locher/AP)

“To my son this album and this award will signify that his daddy was a fighter and that he chased his dreams and worked hard to make them a reality.“I’d like to thank my good lord and saviour Jesus Christ, my family, my close friends, my band… and everyone who has shown me grace along the way.”

The annual award show returned to Nevada this year after previously having aired from different US locations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

US country legend Dolly Parton hosted the ceremony and dedicated it to the people of Ukraine caught up in the ongoing conflict.

