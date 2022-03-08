Arnold Schwarzenegger thanks Logan Paul for hosting ‘slap fighting’ competition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Arnold Schwarzenegger thanks Logan Paul for hosting ‘slap fighting’ competition

By Press Association
March 8 2022, 5.13am
Arnold Schwarzenegger thanks Logan Paul for hosting slap fighting competition (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Arnold Schwarzenegger has thanked YouTube star Logan Paul for “bringing new energy” to his 2022 fitness festival, which saw events including classic body-building and extreme slap fighting.

Following the event the former bodybuilder praised the widespread “passion for fitness” and dubbed fans “ambassadors of our fitness crusade”.

The four-day Arnold Sports Festival, held in Columbus, Ohio, featured a variety of competitions ranging from powerlifting and wrestling, to Scottish Highland games.

Also included on this year’s schedule was a Slap Fighting Championship which was hosted by Schwarzenegger and YouTube star Logan Paul.

The Terminator star thanked Paul for “bringing new energy” to the festival after the three hour competition of “some brutal slaps”.

“It was amazing to see Logan go from attending the expo with his family as a kid to MCing on the main stage in front of thousands of screaming fans,” he said.

He continued: “Thank you to our fans.

“It is truly incredible to see how much passion there is for fitness, and without all of you I wouldn’t be where I am today.

“Each of you is an ambassador of our fitness crusade, and seeing all of you back in the expo and in the audience of all of our different sports was a true joy.”

Channelling his cyborg assassin persona he signed off: “Thank you all for coming out, and we will see you in 2023.

“Hasta la vista… baby.”

