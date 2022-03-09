Paul Brand to become new presenter of ITV’s Tonight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Paul Brand to become new presenter of ITV’s Tonight

By Press Association
March 9 2022, 12.49pm
Paul Brand will replace Julie Etchingham as the host of ITV’s current affairs show, Tonight. (ITV)
Paul Brand will become the new presenter of ITV’s current affairs show Tonight from April.

Brand is currently the ITV News UK Editor and will keep this role as well as taking over as lead presenter of the weekly current affairs programme from April 2022.

He will replace ITV News At Ten anchor Julie Etchingham on Tonight, who decided at the beginning of the year to step down to concentrate fully on News At Ten and other projects.

There had previously been speculation that Brand could replace Laura Kuenssberg as the BBC political editor after she announced she was stepping down from the role in December 2021.

Brand, whose recent exclusives include the video showing Downing Street staff laughing about a Christmas party during lockdown, also plans to take on further presenting roles yet to be announced.

Brand said: “To present a show previously fronted by two titans of broadcasting – Julie Etchingham and Sir Trevor McDonald – is a huge honour.

“Having reported for the Tonight programme in the past, I have already had the pleasure of working with many of the enormously talented team behind Britain’s most-watched weekly current affairs programme.

“I am delighted to be making this a weekly commitment, alongside my role as UK Editor for ITV News.

“At a time when the world often feels as if it is in a perpetual state of crisis, Tonight will continue to play a vital role in exploring and explaining the events around us.”

Brand has previously led an investigation for the Tonight strand, with a film last November called Searching for Patient Zero: Britain’s Aids Tragedy, which solved the forty-year mystery of the first recorded person to die of Aids in the UK, John Eaddie.

He also hosts a podcast called Acting Prime Minister where he talks to guests from across the political spectrum, and he is the co-founder of the LGBT+ campaign, School Diversity Week.

