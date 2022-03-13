Bafta red carpet dominated by glamorous monochromatic looks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bafta red carpet dominated by glamorous monochromatic looks

By Press Association
March 13 2022, 4.13pm
Caitriona Balfe wore a black velvet dress with slicked-back hair and pearl drop earrings (Ian West/PA)
Caitriona Balfe wore a black velvet dress with slicked-back hair and pearl drop earrings (Ian West/PA)

Black, white and grey gowns are hardly the most innovative items to wear on the red carpet, but the fashion at this year’s Baftas showed how monochromatic outfits can be extremely stylish and exciting.

From sparkling outfits to sheer skirts and statement sleeves, black and white does not have to be boring – as shown by the celebrities walking the Bafta red carpet.

Renate Reinsve
Renate Reinsve (Ian West/PA)

Nominated for the leading actress gong for The Worst Person In The World, Renate Reinsve was ethereal in a white Louis Vuitton gown, set off with gold detailing.

Caitriona Balfe
Caitriona Balfe (Ian West/PA)

In the build-up to the Baftas, Caitriona Balfe has been wearing some seriously stylish and sleek black outfits – and her red carpet look was very much in the same wheelhouse. With collar detailing and statement shoulders, the black velvet dress looked particularly sophisticated with slicked-back hair and pearl drop earrings.

Daisy Ridley
Daisy Ridley (Ian West/PA)

Big, elaborate dresses have been a red carpet mainstay for a few years now, and Daisy Ridley gave her gown a 2022 update with a sleek black bodice and a voluminous skirt. Her outfit was eco-friendly too, as it was actually a combination of a top and skirt she had worn before, fashioned into an elegant new dress.

Lucy Boynton
Lucy Boynton (Ian West/PA)

With a berry-coloured lip and a classic hairdo, Lucy Boynton oozed old Hollywood glamour in a Chanel couture gown made up of delicately clashing patterns.

Ellie Bamber
Ellie Bamber (Ian West/PA)

Ellie Bamber has long collaborated with Chanel, and she once again chose the French fashion house for her red carpet look: a black long-sleeved gown with a bodice in the brand’s signature tweed and a sheer flowing skirt.

Bimini Bon Boulash at the Baftas
Bimini Bon Boulash (Ian West/PA)

Drag queen Bimini Bon Boulash tapped into two big trends of the moment: noughties-inspired super-thin eyebrows and opera gloves – worn with a Victorian-inspired white dress.

The EE British Academy Film Awards will air on BBC One at 7pm.

