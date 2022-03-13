Celebrities play with colour on Bafta red carpet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lifestyle

Celebrities play with colour on Bafta red carpet

By Press Association
March 13 2022, 5.53pm Updated: March 13 2022, 8.27pm
Lady Gaga (L) and Simone Ashley at the Baftas (Ian West/PA)
Lady Gaga (L) and Simone Ashley at the Baftas (Ian West/PA)

The weather in London ahead of the Bafta Awards might have been grey, but celebrities were still experimenting with plenty of colour on the red carpet.

From deep shades to pastel tones, this is how the stars worked colour into their outfits on the Bafta red carpet.

Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek (Ian West/PA)

Salma Hayek amped up the sex appeal in her outfit, wearing a deep purple velvet gown with a low neckline, high leg slit and architectural shoulders.

Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga (Ian West/PA)

Hayek was not the only person going for a moody colour palette – Lady Gaga brought her signature glamour to the red carpet in a dark green velvet and satin gown with a long train, paired with a diamond and emerald necklace and a feather bag.

It is a classic look, given the Gaga touch with the addition of extreme platform boots.

Rebel Wilson
Rebel Wilson (Ian West/PA)

The host of the night, Rebel Wilson, also chose an outfit revealing its colour in certain lights.

She went for a more-is-more approach to the red carpet, wearing a dress with layers of black tulle and blue sequins by Giambattista Valli – a brand known for its voluminous gowns.

Daisy Edgar-Jones
Daisy Edgar-Jones (Ian West/PA)

Daisy Edgar-Jones channelled mermaid chic on the red carpet, donning a pale blue gown made up of shimmering threads, from Gucci.

Florence Pugh
Florence Pugh (Ian West/PA)

At first glance, it might look as though Florence Pugh is wearing a relatively plain little black dress by Carolina Herrera, but she provided a joyous pop of colour with a statement pink bow on the back.

She amped up the glamour with multiple sparkly chokers, big earrings and jewels in her hair.

Daniel Kaluuya
Daniel Kaluuya (Ian West/PA)

Daniel Kaluuya is known for his cutting-edge approach to menswear, and he livened up the average suit by wearing a navy Prada jacket with fluffy blue accents on the sleeves and along the hem.

Simone Ashley
Simone Ashley (Ian West/PA)

Hot pink was the colour of the 2021 Baftas, and Simone Ashley shows it is still going strong this year.

Ashley, who is joining the cast of Bridgerton for season two, wore a fuchsia outfit straight off the Valentino fashion show at Paris Fashion Week earlier this month.

Laura Whitmore
Laura Whitmore (Ian West/PA)

Laura Whitmore flexed her eco credentials by wearing a yellow pre-loved Stella McCartney gown.

The EE British Academy Film Awards will air on BBC One at 7pm.

