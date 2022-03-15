Bridgerton star says treating minority actors as box-tickers is invalidating

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bridgerton star says treating minority actors as box-tickers is invalidating

By Press Association
March 15 2022, 1.29am
Bridgerton star says treating minority actors as box-tickers is invalidating (Netflix/PA)
Bridgerton star says treating minority actors as box-tickers is invalidating (Netflix/PA)

Bridgerton star Charithra Chandran says regarding minority actors as onscreen box-tickers is “unbelievably invalidating”.

The actress who plays Edwina Sharma in series two of Netflix’s raunchy period drama said minority actors inevitably felt pressure to represent their entire community.

The new series will see the Bridgerton family’s eldest son Viscount Anthony Bridgerton caught up in a love triangle between Kate Sharma, played by Simone Ashley, and her sister Edwina (Chandran).

Bridgerton star says treating minority actors as box-tickers is invalidating (Netflix/PA)

Speaking to the Radio Times, Chandran said she had had previous experiences early in her career that made her “doubt everything”.

“Minorities are often alluded to as being there to tick boxes, to fill a quota,” she said.

“I cannot tell you how unbelievably invalidating that is. It penetrates our minds and makes us feel like we’re not worthy of success.

“I had people at university tell me, ‘You only got the lead in that show because they needed to have a person of colour in it.’

“It makes you doubt everything.”

She continued: “If I’m being really honest and vulnerable, in my head I’m like, ‘Oh God, if people don’t like me in this or if I’ve done a bad job, I’ve ruined it for my entire community.’

“When you are a minority you invariably feel the weight of representing your entire community.

“That’s not imposed by anyone – but it’s something I feel.”

Bridgerton became the most-watched show on Netflix when it was released on Christmas Day 2020, thanks to its risque scenes and opulent costumes and sets.

At the time the streaming giant said the show was viewed by a record 82 million households in 28 days.

The highly anticipated second series arrives on Netflix on March 25.

