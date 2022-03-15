Catherine Tate attends The Nan Movie screening in character

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Catherine Tate attends The Nan Movie screening in character

By Press Association
March 15 2022, 11.15pm
Catherine Tate in character as Nan and Mathew Horne arrive for the special screening of The Nan at the Ham Yard Hotel, Soho, central London (Suzan Moore/PA)
Catherine Tate in character as Nan and Mathew Horne arrive for the special screening of The Nan at the Ham Yard Hotel, Soho, central London (Suzan Moore/PA)

Catherine Tate has attended The Nan Movie screening as famous character Joannie Taylor while sporting a Ukraine flag scarf in a nod to the ongoing conflict.

The comedian, 52, transformed herself into the character for the screening at London’s Ham Yard Hotel on Tuesday evening, complete with prosthetics, orthopaedic shoes and a wig.

The character first appeared on The Catherine Tate Show on BBC Two in the early 2000s before making a number of TV spin-off appearances.

Mathew Horne, who plays her grandson Jamie, told the PA news agency the film was a “milestone” moment for Tate.

“It was really fun, quite emotional, we’ve been doing it 20 years.

“There was lots of laughter and it was a real milestone for her.

“Its great to see Nan become a character in the long form and its great to see the origins of the character, that’s why it was such a milestone for her, so I’m thrilled for her.”

The Nan special screening – London
Jack Doolan, Niky Wardley, Catherine Tate (in character as Nan), Mathew Horne and Pete Bennett arrive for the special screening of The Nan Movie (Suzan Moore/PA)

The film follows Nan and her grandson on a road trip to Ireland with the aim of making amends with her estranged sister Nell, played by Katherine Parkinson.

Tate told PA: “I’m made up. It was absolutely fantastic, I had the time of my life, lot of laughter.

“It was really great, I’m excited.”

Former Big Brother winner Pete Bennett – who plays Bradley, a character with Tourette’s syndrome – said the film was a “career highlight”.

The Nan special screening – London
Catherine Tate with Pete Bennett (Suzan Moore/PA)

He told PA: “This is one of the best things I have ever worked on.

“Suddenly Catherine Tate is auditioning people with Tourette’s to come and get involved, it was a wicked experience.

“Especially getting the part and swearing at each other in auditions and her absolutely loving it, we got on really well, bounced off each other.

“It was crazy, hundreds of people working on one scene, a different experience altogether, I loved it.

“I pretty much just played me, I had to fake my Tourette’s in the film which I found quite hard actually, I found it harder to fake my Tourette’s than do actual real ones.”

