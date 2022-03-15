Kylie Jenner says postpartum after birth of son was ‘not easy mentally’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kylie Jenner says postpartum after birth of son was ‘not easy mentally’

By Press Association
March 15 2022, 11.59pm
Kylie Jenner admits postpartum after birth of son was ‘not easy mentally’ (Ian West/PA)
Kylie Jenner said the postpartum after the birth of her second child was “not easy mentally” in a message of support to other new mothers.

The reality star, 24, reminded other women it was “ok not to be ok” and urged them not to put pressure on themselves.

Her son, Wolf Webster, whose father is rapper Travis Scott, was born on February 2 this year.

The couple already had a four-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, whose birthday is on February 1.

In a series of videos on her Instagram, Jenner said her recent experience of postpartum, the period following birth, had been “a little harder”.

Jenner’s second child, Wolf Webster, who she had with rapper Travis Scott, was born on February 2 (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

“I just want to say to my postpartum moms that postpartum has not been easy,” she said.

“It’s very hard. This experience has not been easy for me personally and has been a little harder for me than with my daughter.

“It’s not easy mentally, physically, spiritually, it’s just crazy. It’s been hard so I just wanted to say that.

She added: “It’s ok not to be ok.

“Once I realised that I was putting some pressure on myself, I just keep reminding myself that I made a whole human, a beautiful healthy boy.

“We have to stop putting pressure on ourselves to be back, not even physically, just mentally, after birth.”

