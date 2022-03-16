Bella Hadid says she now makes a conscious effort to protect her mental health

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bella Hadid says she now makes a conscious effort to protect her mental health

By Press Association
March 16 2022, 2.19am
Bella Hadid says she now makes a conscious effort to protect her mental health (PA Archive/PA Images)
Bella Hadid says she now makes a conscious effort to protect her mental health after years of believing she “didn’t have the right to complain” or have therapy.

The supermodel acknowledged her privileged upbringing but said she had always been “misunderstood” by people around her and the fashion industry.

Speaking to Vogue, the 25 year-old opened up about her struggles with eating disorders, anxiety and professional burnout.

“My immediate trauma response is people-pleasing,” she told the fashion magazine.

“It literally makes me sick to my stomach if I leave somewhere and someone is unhappy with me, so I always go above and beyond, but the issue with that is that I get home and I don’t have enough for myself.

“For so long, I didn’t know what I was crying about. I always felt so lucky, and that would get me even more down on myself.

“There were people online saying ‘you live this amazing life’. So then how can I complain?

“I always felt that I didn’t have the right to complain, which meant that I didn’t have the right to get help, which was my first problem.”

Hadid, who has modelled for high-fashion brands including Bulgari, Dior and Versace, got a nose job at the age of 14 – something she regrets.

The MET Gala 2019 – New York
The supermodel said she had always been ‘misunderstood’ by people around her and the fashion industry (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

“I wish I had kept the nose of my ancestors. I think I would have grown into it,” she told Vogue.

“People always have something to say, but what I have to say is, I’ve always been misunderstood in my industry and by the people around me.”

She added: “When you are forced to be perfect every day, in every picture, you start to look at yourself and need to see perfection at all times, and it’s just not possible.

“So now everything that I do in my personal life is literally to make sure that my mental state stays above water.

“Fashion can make you or break you.

“And if it makes you, you have to make a conscious effort every day for it not to break you.”

