Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders spoof The Repair Shop in Red Nose Day sketch

Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders poke fun at The Repair Shop host Jay Blades in a comedy sketch for Red Nose Day.

The duo reprise their roles as The Extras – two perpetually overacting film extras – from their BBC sketch show in a bid to get a free fix from Blades and his team of skilled craftspeople.

Dame Judi Dench also stars in the skit.

Good morning all Look who’s patiently waiting for you too see @comicrelief tomorrow on @BBCOne #therepairshop pic.twitter.com/m33RXohUCX — Jay Blades MBE (@jayblades_) March 17, 2022

A short clip shows the pair struggling to hold back their laughter as they profess their love for the programme and ask Blades to sort a repair.

“Don’t get silly about it,” French warns her co-star as she giggles.

However, the special instalment ends with the comedians being ejected by the furniture restorer and TV presenter.

Saunders said of the sketch: “Well, the weird thing is, I watch The Repair Shop constantly.

“I watch it and always think it’s very rare that programmes nowadays become universal, because there’s so much streaming and people don’t always watch the same thing at the same time, but a bit like Bake Off did, The Repair Shop has become a universally watched show that people love and love it so passionately.

“And so I watch it, my whole family watches it, I know Dawn watches it, everyone I know knows about The Repair Shop. We’d literally in our heads already written it without even knowing we were going to do it.”

French added: “I think it’s a little bit of kismet, because we were talking about The Repair Shop and in the most politest and respectful of tones we would always say ‘begging for it’.

“Which means we belong in that somehow, we belong in a parody of that.”

Sir Lenny Henry, David Tennant, Paddy McGuinness and Zoe Ball will host the main Comic Relief fundraising show, which will be broadcast from the BBC studios in Salford for the first time.

The Red Nose Day 2022 Comic Relief TV special will air at 7pm on Friday March 18.