Cher calls on the ‘many people’ in her ‘position’ to house Ukrainian refugees

Cher says she wants to offer her home to Ukrainian families fleeing Russia’s invasion of their homeland.

The singer and actress, 75, on Twitter called for the “many people” in her “position” to “step up to the plate” and help those displaced by the conflict.

According to the United Nations, more than three million people have now fled Ukraine as Russian forces make their way across the country.

I Would Like to SponsorUkrainian Families in My Home.They Would Be Safe & Cared For.MANY PEOPLE IN MY POSITION NEED TO STEP UP TO THE PLATE.IF I WAS ALONE OR WITH MY CHILDREN,& WE WERE TRAUMATIZED,I WOULD HOPE SOMEONE LIKE ME TO TAKE CARE OF US. — Cher (@cher) March 18, 2022

The American star wrote: “I Would Like to Sponsor Ukrainian Families in My Home. They Would Be Safe & Cared For.

Oscar-nominated actor Benedict Cumberbatch and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer are among those in the UK to say they hope to take in Ukrainian refugees.

A sponsorship scheme has been launched, allowing people and organisations to offer Ukrainians a place to stay.

Anyone with a room or home available can offer it to a Ukrainian individual or family, though those offering will be vetted and Ukrainian applicants will undergo security checks.