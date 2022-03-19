Screenwriter Jimmy McGovern receives the Freedom of Liverpool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Screenwriter Jimmy McGovern receives the Freedom of Liverpool

By Press Association
March 19 2022, 9.05pm
Jimmy McGovern has been awarded the freedom of Liverpool (Ian West/PA)
Award-winning screenwriter Jimmy McGovern has received the Freedom of Liverpool.

Mr McGovern, who was born to a large, Catholic, working-class Liverpool family in 1949, had described it as one of “the most extraordinary, fascinating things that’s happened to me” when the award was announced late last year.

The lifelong Liverpool FC fan, who was recognised for his 40-year contribution to British TV, film and theatre, said it was “truly humbling” to be nominated alongside the 97th victim of the 1989 Hillsborough football disaster, Andrew Devine, who died in July 2021 as a result of the life-changing injuries he suffered.

Mr McGovern, whose screen credits include Brookside, Cracker, Hillsborough, The Lakes, Moving On, The Street, Anthony and the recent BBC prison drama, Time, received his award at a ceremony at Liverpool Town Hall.

A video message from Sir Kenny Dalglish, who was Liverpool’s manager at the time of the Hillsborough tragedy, told him “you have been an absolute credit to your profession, to your family and a credit to the Hillsborough families especially”.

Sir Kenny said: “It (Liverpool) is a city that is very close to your heart and one you have served brilliantly well over the years. Not only in your day-to-day job but more especially for the people who were involved in Hillsborough.

“The way that you looked after them, the time and effort that you gave to them, the solace that you gave to them was absolutely fantastic.”

Mr McGovern’s wide-ranging career, as a writer, co-writer and producer, also includes the launch of the Channel 4 soap Brookside in 1982, the 1994 film Priest, and the 2007 play about slavery, King Cotton, which was commissioned for Liverpool’s year as European Capital of Culture.

He was cited for placing the pursuit of truth and justice at the heart of his writing, most famously 25 years ago in the 1996 docu-drama, Hillsborough.

The programme examined the build-up and fall out from Britain’s worst footballing tragedy in which 97 people were wrongfully killed at the 1989 FA Cup semi-final.

The Bafta-winning drama is heralded as the catalyst for the victims’ families’ battle to successfully overturn the findings of the original inquest.

The freedom ceremony was brought to an emotional climax with a rendition of the Liverpool FC’s anthem, You’ll Never Walk Alone.

Hillsborough disaster court case
Jimmy McGovern attending a hearing at Preston Crown Court with Jenni Hicks, whose two daughters died at Hillsborough. (Peter Byrne/PA)

Stephen Graham, who starred in the drama Time, later described Mr McGovern as “just magnificent” and as “such an inspiration”.

In a tribute released online after the ceremony, he said: “I want to say what an honour it is to be one of the people who get to speak your words and these characters you create. To be able to play one of them is a gift for me.

“All I ever wanted to do was to be in a Jimmy McGovern piece and I have achieved that.

“I am very very grateful. Keep smashing it. Keep being brilliant.”

Mr Devine, 55, had suffered life-changing injuries in the crush at Hillsborough.

The other 96 victims were posthumously awarded the accolade in 2016.

Mr McGovern, who has been a bus-conductor and an English teacher, was also recognised for generating tens millions of pounds for the film industry of Liverpool and the North West of England.

He counts four Baftas, two Edgars, two international Emmys and a Lifetime Achievement award from the Royal Television Society among the honours he has received.

