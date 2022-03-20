Oti Mabuse apologises after missing charity event after niece’s death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Oti Mabuse apologises after missing charity event after niece’s death

By Press Association
March 20 2022, 9.17am
Oti Mabuse during the filming for the Graham Norton Show (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Oti Mabuse during the filming for the Graham Norton Show (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Oti Mabuse dropped out of a charity event after announcing the death of her niece.

The Dancing On Ice judge, 31, was due to appear at a fundraiser for people in Ukraine, organised by her dance studio and the Hospices of Hope charity, on Saturday night.

The former Strictly Come Dancing professional announced the death of her niece Tlhogi, 28, on Saturday morning, saying she felt “shattered inside”.

She wrote on Instagram: “The things that happen in life can’t be controlled.

“Tonight @otimabusedancestudio and hospice of hope charity are hosting an event and the proceeds are going to help people and children in Ukraine!

“It’s been a long journey to get to this point and such a shame I can’t attend for this I send my sincerest apologies.

“I wish you still all a lovely evening you are definitely in good hands and please know that all your donations will be helping plenty in this sad time of need.”

Held at the Romanian Cultural Institute in London, the event was attended by Mabuse’s husband Marius Iepure.

Mabuse said she is “unbelievably proud (of) and equally grateful” to the dancers, organisers and clients for taking part.

“As dancers, there’s very little we can do but use our power of dance to raise awareness,” she said.

“And Night Of The Stars was our way of saying, ‘There is our way to helping those in need right now.’”

Mabuse spent seven years as a professional dancer on BBC One’s Strictly, winning the glitterball trophy twice – with Kelvin Fletcher in 2019 and Bill Bailey in 2020.

She announced her departure earlier this year and joined ITV’s Dancing On Ice, replacing John Barrowman on the judging panel.

Her older sister, Motsi, is a judge on Strictly.

