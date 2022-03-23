Celebrities voice support for Disney employees following walkout protests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Celebrities voice support for Disney employees following walkout protests

By Press Association
March 23 2022, 2.51am
Celebrities voice support for Disney employees following walkout protests (Ian West/PA)
Hollywood celebrities have voiced their support for Disney employees following walkout protests against the company’s response to controversial US legislation.

Mark Ruffalo and Kerry Washington are among those who say they stand by the staff decision and do not condone the actions of the global franchise.

Republicans in Florida recently passed what opponents have dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill which limits teaching about sexual orientation and gender identity to young children in the state.

Chief Executive Bob Chapek has been criticised for his lack of action and not using Disney’s vast influence in the state to try to quash the bill.

On Tuesday, workers at various Disney theme-parks and studios walked out in solidarity with the LGBTQIA+ community.

“For a long time, as an employee of ABC, I have been part of the Disney corporate ‘family’, Washington wrote in a statement online.

“It’s a creative and professional community that I am often happy and proud to be a part of. But sometimes family members disagree. This is one of those times.

“I don’t condone the actions or inactions of Disney in this moment.

“I wholeheartedly support the LGBTQIA+ employees, and stand with them in this walk out today.

“Please know that you matter. Your rights matter. Your voices matter. I encourage you all to help their voices ring louder today.”

Avengers star Ruffalo added: “Standing proud and in solidarity with our LBGTQIA+ family.”

Marvel Studios, which is owned by The Walt Disney Company previously said it “strongly denounces” any legislation that affects the rights of the community, after the bill was passed.

The bill bars instruction on “sexual orientation or gender identity” in US schools from kindergarten through to third grade.

Republican politicians argued that parents, not teachers, should be the ones to discuss gender issues with children during their formative years.

