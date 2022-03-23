Fred Sirieix to coach misguided youngsters in new hospitality competition series

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Fred Sirieix to coach misguided youngsters in new hospitality competition series

By Press Association
March 23 2022, 12.35pm
Fred Sirieix will host a new E4 show giving misguided young people the opportunity to succeed in the hospitality industry (Ian West/PA)
Fred Sirieix will host a new E4 show giving misguided young people the opportunity to succeed in the hospitality industry (Ian West/PA)

Television personality Fred Sirieix is returning to his roots to help recruit young people at a crossroads in their lives and train them to work in a luxury French hotel.

The 50-year-old found fame as the maitre d’ on Channel 4’s First Dates after training to work front of house in a Michelin-starred restaurant in France before moving to the now-closed La Tante Claire in London.

In new E4 show Fred’s Last Resort, Sirieix will throw 10 new recruits into a highly demanding role in the world of high-end hotel hospitality.

Wanting to give back to the industry in which he made his name, Sirieix will help train the young people to begin working at a hotel on the French Riviera, the area where Fred himself started out as a young man.

Sirieix found fame working as the lovable maître d’ on Channel 4’s First Dates (Doug Peters/PA)

The recruits will be tasked with welcoming demanding clientele from across the globe who will expect nothing less than premium service.

Their limits will be tested as they are required to follow strict rules and tackle a variety of challenges.

Sirieix said: “The hospitality industry changed my life when I was just 20. It taught me the skills for success.

“Last Resort promises to not only be a dramatic and fun-filled series, but it will also give our young contestants an insight into the world of high-end hotel management whilst developing valuable and transferrable skills in hospitality.

“It’s an opportunity that could change their lives, as it did mine.”

Those who successfully make it through the season will be in the running to receive a life-changing role in the hospitality industry – a highly competitive internship at a top-tier hospitality group.

Sirieix will dismiss any recruits who do not appear to be up to the task.

Karl Warner, head of youth and digital at Channel 4, said: “Viewers are going to be treated to seeing Fred like never before.

“Pushed to his limit and well and truly out of his comfort zone, he’ll be marshalling his wet-behind-the-ear and naive assistants as he tries to transform them into an elite hospitality team.

“The series promises all the intense drama and humour our audiences love on E4 and All 4. Bonne chance, Fred.”

Fred’s Last Resort will air on E4 later this year. It will also be available to watch on All 4.

