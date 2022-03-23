Jared Leto says talkative WeCrashed role left him ‘physically in pain’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Jared Leto says talkative WeCrashed role left him ‘physically in pain’

By Press Association
March 23 2022, 1.45pm
Jared Leto has said the physical toll of playing WeWork founder Adam Neumann in the new series about the businessman left him “physically in pain” (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)
Jared Leto said the physical toll of playing WeWork founder Adam Neumann in the new series about the businessman left him “physically in pain”.

The Oscar-winning actor, known for his committed character performances, said the role was “excruciatingly challenging” because it required him to talk almost constantly.

WeCrashed tells the story of Israeli businessman Neumann and his wife Rebekah Neumann, played by Anne Hathaway, and their co-working space enterprise.

Their business developed into a global brand worth 47 billion dollars (£35.7 billion) in under a decade before plummeting in less than a year.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music, Leto said: “I got to tell you, on this project, man, there wasn’t a day that passed by, and I was buried in dialogue… Adam talked a lot.

“And he’s the CEO. It’s his job. And he would talk strongly and with passion and with purpose. And every day I was just wiped out, physically in pain.

“And, really, just an excruciatingly challenging role. But there wasn’t a single day that went by that I wasn’t just acutely grateful to be there.

“I never wanted it to end sooner. And it was just awesome.”

Leto, who is also frontman of rock band Thirty Seconds To Mars, is known for his on-screen transformations for films such as House of Gucci and Dallas Buyers Club.

Download Festival 2013
Jared Leto on stage with Thirty Seconds to Mars (Lewis Stickley/PA)

He also offered an update on new material from his band, in which he performs alongside his brother Shannon on drums, saying they had written nearly 200 songs during lockdown.

“As challenging as that time was for so many people around the world and devastating for so many, there was also a flip side to it,” he said.

“And for both my brother and I, I think it was like the universe doing for us what we can’t do for ourselves sort of thing, where, really, it was the first time we were in one place for that long since we were little kids.

“And even as little kids, we moved around as we had the kind of vagabond hippie life. And it was a blessing.

“And I sat and I started writing. It took me a month or two to get into the swing of things, but I wrote about 200 songs.

“And we have maybe two albums’, maybe three, worth of material. And we’re going to start putting it out momentarily. I mean, really momentarily. So really excited.”

