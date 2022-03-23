Harry Styles announces release date for third studio album

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Entertainment Music

Harry Styles announces release date for third studio album

By Press Association
March 23 2022, 4.53pm Updated: March 23 2022, 5.13pm
Harry Styles (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Harry Styles has announced his highly anticipated third studio album will be released this spring.

The 13-track record from the Grammy-winning singer will be titled Harry’s House and will be available from May 20.

Styles released his self-titled debut album in 2017 and his second offering, Fine Line, in 2019.

Styles shared the news to Instagram with a photo of him dressed in a white blouse and baggy denim jeans, looking pensive as he stands in an upside-down room where the furniture is apparently on the ceiling and an overhead light is on the floor.

In a short trailer for the upcoming album, a montage of clips featuring concert performances and city scenes plays before the former One Direction star can be seen walking on to a theatre stage.

Styles smiles at the camera as the set of a yellow house is lifted behind him to frame him in the doorway and the words “Harry’s House” are emblazed across the screen.

The pop superstar has won a host of awards throughout his career, including his hit track Watermelon Sugar picking up the Grammy for best pop solo performance and the Brit Award for best British single in 2021.

The Brit Awards 2021 – Show – London
Harry Styles has branched out in the worlds of acting and beauty in recent years (Ian West/PA)

He also took home the Brit Award for British video of the year in 2018 for his debut solo single Sign Of The Times and his popular track Adore You won the Ivor Novello Award for the most performed work of 2020.

Styles also turned his hand to acting in recent years and featured in 2017’s Dunkirk and 2021’s Eternals, with his upcoming psychological thriller alongside Florence Pugh, titled Don’t Worry Darling, due out later this year.

The singer launched his own beauty brand, named Pleasing, in November which offers unisex nail polishes, skincare products and branded apparel.

Harry’s House will be released globally on May 20.

