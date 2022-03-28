Aljaz Skorjanec announces Strictly Come Dancing departure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Entertainment TV & Film

Aljaz Skorjanec announces Strictly Come Dancing departure

By Press Association
March 28 2022, 11.47am
Aljaz Skorjanec with his dance partner Abbey Clancy after they were crowned Strictly Come Dancing champions (BBC/PA)
Aljaz Skorjanec with his dance partner Abbey Clancy after they were crowned Strictly Come Dancing champions (BBC/PA)

Aljaz Skorjanec has announced he is leaving Strictly Come Dancing after nine years on the show.

The Slovenian dancer and choreographer, 32, won the BBC One series in his debut year, 2013, alongside model Abbey Clancy.

He is married to fellow dancer Janette Manrara and his departure comes less than a year after she stepped down from the show to become the co-host of spin-off It Takes Two.

Skorjanec shares a series of photos on Instagram from his time on Strictly and said: “A little while ago I made the tough decision that Strictly 2021 would be my last.

“The show has given me an opportunity and freedom to create and express myself in front of millions of people every weekend for the last nine years.

“The love and support I got from the team of producers was second to none.

“Louise Rainbow, Sarah James, Kim Winston, Jack Gledhill are just a few of the unsung heroes behind the success of the show – I am forever grateful to them!”

Skorjanec said “being a part of a group of professionals that inspire and push you to be better every step of the way is humbling and I will carry that inspiration with me forever”.

He added: “Every year the line-up of dancers would change but one thing stayed the same, WE WERE THE BEST! And this is one thing that I know will never change on Strictly!”

Strictly Come Dancing Launch 2019 – London
Aljaz Skorjanec and wife Janette Manrara (Ian West/PA)

He also thanked his celebrity partners including Clancy, presenter Alison Hammond, broadcaster Kate Silverton, actress Gemma Atkinson and BBC host Clara Amfo.

Ending his post, he said: “I have lots of exciting stuff planned that I will fill you in on soon. I can’t wait to see what the future holds!”

Starting his dance career aged five in his native Slovenia, Skorjanec signed himself up for lessons in nursery without his parents’ knowledge.

He won 19 Slovenian championships in ballroom and Latin and later represented his country at world level.

In his debut series, Skorjanec clinched the prize with Liverpudlian model and TV presenter Clancy during the first all-female final on the show.

In 2017, he reached the final with partner Atkinson but missed out to winners Joe McFadden and Katya Jones.

Strictly executive producer Sarah James said: “We are so sad to be saying goodbye to Aljaz after almost a decade as a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing.

“Since lifting the glitterball with Abbey Clancy in his debut series he has become a firm favourite with viewers across the country.

“During his nine series he has provided us with some unforgettable moments on the show through his incredible choreography, passion for dance and heart of gold.

“He will be missed by his Strictly family, both on and off the dancefloor, and we wish him only the very best as he embarks on his next chapter.”

