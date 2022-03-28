From streakers to surprise kisses: Controversial moments from Oscars history

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK & World

From streakers to surprise kisses: Controversial moments from Oscars history

By Press Association
March 28 2022, 12.43pm
In the years before Will Smith’s outburst, there was a string of equally controversial moments at the Academy Awards (PA)
In the years before Will Smith’s outburst, there was a string of equally controversial moments at the Academy Awards (PA)

The 94th Academy Awards were marred when Will Smith stormed the stage and hit host Chris Rock in the face after the comedian made a joke about his wife.

Smith, 53, later secured the best actor prize for his portrayal of Richard Williams in King Richard.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actor’s outburst is the most recent in a string of Oscars controversies.

Here are five eye-catching moments from past starry bashes:

The streaker

During the 1974 ceremony, just as host David Niven introduced Elizabeth Taylor to present the award for best picture, a streaker ran across the stage.

The nude man, later identified as photographer and gallery owner Robert Opel, ran out from behind the stage – with the crowd responding with laughter and cheers.

DAVID NIVEN
David Niven was interrupted by a streaker on stage at the Oscars in 1974 (PA)

Niven said: “Well, ladies and gentlemen, that was almost bound to happen!

“But isn’t it fascinating to think that probably the only laugh that man will ever get in his life is by stripping off and showing his shortcomings?”

Niven’s comments were met by further laughter and applause.

Opel was later murdered as two men tried to rob his studio in San Francisco.

Angelina Jolie kisses her brother on the red carpet

Hollywood star Jolie prompted raised eyebrows in 2000 when she kissed her brother James Haven on the lips at the Vanity Fair after party.

Jolie, then 24, was celebrating her win for best supporting actress for her role in Girl, Interrupted.

Oscars Jolie OSC
Angelina Jolie shared a controversial kiss on the lips with her brother after winning the Oscar for best supporting actress (Michael Crabtree/PA)

After receiving the gong, Jolie said in a speech: “I’m in shock and I’m so in love with my brother right now.

“He just held me and said he loved me and I know he’s so happy for me. And, um, thank you for that.”

Matt Stone and Trey Parker dress as Jennifer Lopez and Gwyneth Paltrow

2000 was a year of eye-catching moments at the Oscars, as actors Stone and Parker arrived at the ceremony dressed as the actresses.

Stone, 50, and Parker, 52, co-created the popular animated series South Park and went on to develop musical The Book of Mormon.

Oscars South Park dresses OSC
Matt Stone and Trey Parker dressed as Jenifer Lopez and Gwyneth Paltrow (Michael Crabtree/PA)

Stone arrived at the 72nd Academy Awards in a pink gown based on a dress Paltrow, 49, had worn to the awards the previous year, while Parker donned a green dress mimicking one worn by Lopez, 52, to the Grammys.

The pair later told The Hollywood Reporter they had eaten sugar cubes laced with LSD.

La La Land incorrectly announced as best picture

One of the more recent controversies happened at the 2017 awards show when La La Land was mistakenly announced as best picture.

For two minutes and 23 seconds it was believed that the 2017 film starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone had triumphed.

It was soon realised the incorrect envelope had been given to Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty, who were presenting the award, and Moonlight was subsequently announced as the true victor.

Adrien Brody gives Halle Berry a surprise kiss on stage

After winning the award for best actor for his role in The Pianist, Adrien Brody planted a passionate kiss on the lips of actress Halle Berry, who was presenting the award.

Berry, 55, later revealed that the dramatic moment was entirely unplanned.

During a later interview, she said she wondered: “What the f*** is happening?”

