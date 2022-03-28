The Oscars plays host to Pulp Fiction reunion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
The Oscars plays host to Pulp Fiction reunion

By Press Association
March 28 2022, 2.47pm
Uma Thurman, Samuel L Jackson and John Travolta reunited to present the award for best actor at the Oscars (Chris Pizzello/AP)
A Pulp Fiction reunion took place at the 94th Academy Awards as John Travolta, Uma Thurman and Samuel L Jackson shared a nostalgic moment together while presenting an award.

Pulp Fiction, directed by Quentin Tarantino, was released in 1994 to critical acclaim.

The dark comedy charts a series of incidents that intertwine the lives of two Los Angeles hitmen, a gangster’s wife, a boxer and two small-time criminals.

94th Academy Awards
Uma Thurman and John Travolta re-enacted one of the iconic scenes from Pulp Fiction (Chris Pizzello/AP)

The trio, who were presenting the prize for best actor, took a moment to pay homage to the film – often regarded as one of Tarantino’s best – with a recreation of one of its famous scenes.

While Jackson, 73, stood at the lectern, Travolta, 68, and Thurman, 51, began dancing the routine they perform at a dance competition in a diner during the film.

As the pair re-enacted the dance between Travolta’s character Vincent Vega and Thurman’s character Mia Wallace, Jackson, who played Jules Winnfield, joked: “Some actors stay in character through an entire shoot and some, well, they just never let it go.

“Maybe later we’ll have a five dollar milkshake,” said Thurman, recalling one of her character’s most famous lines.

Travolta responded with a line referencing his character: “Yeah, how’s about a Royale with cheese?”

“See what I mean?” Jackson then asked the audience, before adding: “Pulp Fiction was a masterpiece, but these two think it was all about a dance contest.”

Be Cool UK Premiere – Empire Cinema – Leicester Square
Thurman played Mia Wallace alongside Travolta who played Los Angeles mobster Vincent Vega (Ian West/PA)

As the re-enactment drew to a close, the trio’s attention turned to a briefcase sitting on the lectern, with Jackson saying: “All of the murder and mayhem that occurred in two hours and 45 minutes was about what was in here.

“And at the end of the film, they stopped the reveal, and the audience was left to draw their own conclusions about the meaning of existence.

“Now should we finally reveal what’s actually in this briefcase?” Jackson asked his co-stars.

The three Hollywood stars then opened the briefcase to reveal the envelope containing the winner of the Oscar for best actor.

The award went to Will Smith for his portrayal of Richard Williams in King Richard.

