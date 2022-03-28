Ethan Hawke reveals he stripped off with Willem Dafoe for new role

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Ethan Hawke reveals he stripped off with Willem Dafoe for new role

By Press Association
March 28 2022, 4.43pm
Ethan Hawke (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Ethan Hawke (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Ethan Hawke has revealed he stripped off and howled at the moon with fellow actor Willem Dafoe for an upcoming film.

Hawke, 51, gained recognition in 1994 film Reality Bites before going on to star in the Before trilogy: Before Sunrise, Before Sunset and Before Midnight.

Speaking to GQ Hype, he revealed that during filming of The Northman, which is out next month, he undressed with co-star Dafoe, 66, and howled at the moon.

He said: “We have one amazing scene. We get naked and do some kind of Viking acid and howl at the moon together.

“And oh my god, if you have to be naked and howl at the moon, he’s a great person to do it with.”

The film is set in Iceland at the turn of the 10th century and follows a Nordic prince who seeks revenge for the death of his father.

Hawke also spoke about his fear of streaming and said he remains concerned about the future of entertainment.

Willem Dafoe
Willem Dafoe (David Parry/PA)

He told GQ Hype: “I get scared when things get less director-driven. I’m scared of streaming, I can’t stand the word content.

“It starts to make me feel like we’re devising a world like Wall-E where people drink smoothies and just press play. I don’t want to be a part of that.”

Hawke recently branched out into the Marvel Universe after starring in upcoming mini-series Moon Knight.

The involvement of Oscar Isaac and Mohamed Diab made Hawke feel as though it was “meant to be” and encouraged Hawke to take on the role of religious zealot and cult leader Arthur Harrow.

Hawke also said he hoped to bring some of his own artistic influence to the project.

“Oscar (Isaac) and I come from a kind of similar school of thought about this. Put simply, we’re both aspiring to be old-school New York actors.

“Oscar really likes to rehearse. And he really likes to think about things. We’re more like carpenters about it,” he said.

Hawke convinced producer Kevin Feige to allow him to take a more traditional rehearsal and read-through approach to the process, adding: “I know that Oscar and I feel better about that. We worked harder on it. And we were able to do more of what we wanted to do.”

The full interview with Ethan Hawke is available online at GQ Hype now.

