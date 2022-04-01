Michael Buble fends off Machine Gun Kelly to deliver chart success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Michael Buble fends off Machine Gun Kelly to deliver chart success

By Press Association
April 1 2022, 6.01pm
Michael Buble (David Jensen/PA)
Michael Buble (David Jensen/PA)

Michael Buble has claimed his fifth number one album with Higher.

The Canadian crooner, 46, fought off close competition from pop-rocker Machine Gun Kelly, who ends the week in second place.

His 13-track album opens with single I’ll Never Not Love You and features a collaboration with US musician Willie Nelson.

Michael Buble
Higher by Michael Buble (Reprise/PA)

Buble previously topped the charts with Crazy Love (2009), Christmas (2011), To Be Loved (2013) and Love (2018).

Texas rapper turned rocker Machine Gun Kelly, real name Colson Baker, was only 210 chart sales behind with his sixth studio album Mainstream Sellout, according to the Official Charts Company.

Placebo claimed number three with their eighth studio record, Never Let Me Go, while Ed Sheeran was at number four with Equals.

Following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins, Foo Fighters’ 2009 Greatest Hits collection re-enters the charts at number five.

The five-time Platinum album has more than 1.5 million UK chart sales to date.

On the singles chart, Dave’s Starlight sets a new record as it secures its fourth consecutive week at number one.

It is now the longest-running number one solo UK rap single.

