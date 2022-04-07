Britney Spears objects to paying her mother’s £460,000 legal fees

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Britney Spears objects to paying her mother’s £460,000 legal fees

By Press Association
April 7 2022, 5.19am
Britney Spears appeals against request she pays her mother’s £460,000 legal fees (PA Archive)
Britney Spears has asked US judges to deny a request that she pay more that 600,000 US dollars (£460,000) to foot her mother’s legal fees, accrued during the battle to end the singer’s conservatorship.

Lawyers argued the pop megastar had “continuously and generously” supported her mother financially for years and there was no legal authority “at all” for her to pay the fees.

The controversial legal arrangement, which controlled the pop star’s life and finances for almost 14 years, was ended in November 2021 following a lengthy legal process.

Shortly before its termination Lynne Spears applied for payments totalling 663,202.84 US dollars (£507,101) from her daughter’s estate for costs incurred during the process.

But in court documents obtained by the PA news agency lawyers for Spears said her mother had not been an official party involved in the conservatorship.
“Lynne Spears and her counsel seek payment of legal fees and costs — from Britney Spears — of more than 660,000 US dollars,” stated the documents, filed by her lawyer Matthew Rosengart on Tuesday in Los Angeles.

“Britney Spears opposes the Petition in its entirety.”

The filing continued: “Britney Spears has for decades been her family’s sole breadwinner, supporting her entire family.

“It warrants noting that Lynne Spears has for at least a decade resided in a large, expensive house owned by Britney Spears in Kentwood, Louisiana, for which her daughter has also continuously – and generously – paid Lynne Spears’s utilities, telephone services, insurance, property taxes, landscaping, pool work, pest control, repairs, and maintenance, totalling approximately 1.7 million US dollars (£1.3m).

Britney Spears
In court documents obtained by the PA news agency lawyers for Spears said her mother had not been an official party involved in the conservatorship (PA)

“The Petition cites no authority at all to support the conclusion that a conservatorship estate (or, in this case, a former conservatee’s estate) can be held financially responsible for the attorney’s fees of a third party like Petitioner here.”

Lynne Spears’ November filing said she was requesting the fees for helping her daughter out of her “crisis” and “achieve independence from her conservator father James Spears” – also known as Jamie Spears.

Lawyers for Jamie Spears have also called for his daughter’s estate to continue paying his legal fees, saying he had “stepped up” and kept “opportunistic and wholly self-interested parties at bay”.

The judge is yet to make a decision regarding Lynne Spears’ legal fees and further hearings in the case are scheduled for July,

