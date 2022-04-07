Britain’s Got Talent offers first look at new season ahead of launch next week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Britain’s Got Talent offers first look at new season ahead of launch next week

By Press Association
April 7 2022, 5.25pm
Britain’s Got Talent offers a first look at new season ahead of launch next week (Guy Levy/ITV/PA)
Britain’s Got Talent offers a first look at new season ahead of launch next week (Guy Levy/ITV/PA)

A first-look clip of the upcoming season of Britain’s Got Talent sees the return of theatrical acts, shocking stunts and the coveted golden buzzer.

The talent show – featuring judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams – returns on April 16 after the ITV series was cancelled in 2021 due to the pandemic.

Filming of the 15th series had been scheduled to begin early last year, however, production was delayed before being postponed until 2022.

The teaser video features the return of the show’s diverse range of acts including dance troupes, cartwheeling performers and singers belting out songs in the hope of impressing the judges.

Presenting duo Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly also feature in the clip as they return to host the show.

In the video, Cowell says: “Two minutes on this show can change your life forever.”

The music mogul, who created the show, missed some of the auditions in February due to testing positive for coronavirus.

This came not long after he took a tumble over his electric bike’s handlebars, while not wearing a helmet, during a ride near his home in west London.

Britain’s Got Talent auditions – London
Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly arrive for Britain’s Got Talent auditions (Steve Parsons/PA)

The ITV show typically airs from around April until July, with the semi-final and final stages broadcast live.

Difficulties in filming amid the pandemic were compounded because acts travel from all over the UK and sometimes abroad to take part in the show.

The last series in 2020, saw 2009 winners Diversity perform a Black Lives Matter-inspired routine in which a man in a police uniform knelt on Ashley Banjo, echoing the killing of unarmed black man George Floyd.

The routine, which sparked more than 24,000 complaints to Ofcom, won the must-see moment at the 2021 TV Bafta Awards, which is voted for by the public.

Cowell was also replaced by Banjo on the judging panel for the final and semi-finals of the last series as he was recovering from a back injury.

Britain’s Got Talent launches on April 16 at 8pm and continues on April 17 at 7.35pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier