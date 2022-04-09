Kevin Spacey says allegations of sexual abuse in 1986 are ‘absolutely false’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Kevin Spacey says allegations of sexual abuse in 1986 are ‘absolutely false’

By Press Association
April 9 2022, 1.25am
Kevin Spacey says allegations of sexual abuse in 1986 are ‘absolutely false’ (Ian West/PA)
Kevin Spacey says allegations of sexual abuse in 1986 are ‘absolutely false’ (Ian West/PA)

Kevin Spacey says allegations of sexual abuse made against him by actor Anthony Rapp are “absolutely false,” as his lawyers asked a US judge to have the case dropped.

The actor, 61, “categorically denied” the accusations and said he “did not harbour any sexual interest or desire in Mr Rapp at the time or since”.

Spacey has been in exile from Hollywood since Rapp accused him of the inappropriate behaviour in October 2017.

Anthony Rapp on stage peering through a camera
Anthony Rapp has accused Kevin Spacey of inappropriate behaviour in the mid-1980s (John Stillwell/PA)

Rapp claimed he was the victim of an “unwanted sexual advance” at a party in 1986 when he was 14 years old.

Documents filed in New York on Friday, and seen by the PA news agency, claimed Spacey had surprised Rapp at the party by picking him up and putting him on a bed.

The documents said Spacey had then pushed his body weight against Rapp before the actor “wriggled out” with no resistance during the brief encounter.

Spacey said none of his interactions with Rapp had been “for the purpose of degrading or abusing him”.

“I categorically deny plaintiff Anthony Rapp’s claim that I sexually assaulted him or otherwise made a ‘sexual advance’ on him,” the 61-year-old said.

“I met Mr Rapp several decades ago. I never had a sexual encounter with Mr Rapp. Nor did I harbour any sexual interest or desire in Mr Rapp at that time or any time.

“Nor did I have physical contact with Mr Rapp or any other interaction with him that was for the purpose of sexual gratification of either me or him.

“Nor did I have any physical contact with Mr Rapp or any other interaction with him that was for the purpose of degrading or abusing him.

“Any suggestion otherwise by Mr Rapp or anyone else is absolutely false.”

While Spacey’s lawyers deny the whole 1984 incident, in documents seen by PA they argued the alleged encounter did not qualify as sexual abuse because the only accused contact with an “intimate” part of Rapp’s body was when Spacey’s hand was claimed to graze Rapp’s buttocks as the older actor picked him up.

Rapp’s deposition had confirmed there was no touching that would constitute criminal conduct, and there was no other evidence that the contact was for the purpose of sexual gratification or to degrade or abuse Rapp, they said.

