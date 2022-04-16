BGT contestant says surprise audition gave him confidence to return to music

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
BGT contestant says surprise audition gave him confidence to return to music

By Press Association
April 16 2022, 9.27pm Updated: April 16 2022, 9.55pm
Nick Edwards on Britain’s Got Talent (Matt Frost/BGT/PA)
Nick Edwards on Britain's Got Talent (Matt Frost/BGT/PA)

A Britain’s Got Talent contestant has said his unexpected audition has given him the confidence to return to music after 11 years of not performing.

Nick Edwards, 36, had a shock as his daughters Savannah and Cali, three and four, were brought on stage by his mother Tracey in a bid to convince him to audition during Saturday’s show.

The singer, from Doncaster, South Yorkshire, said he had “never been so scared” in his life before the performance, but that his dream of showcasing his own songs in public has now been reignited.

Britain's Got Talent
Nick Edwards was surprised by his mother and young daughters (Matt Frost/BGT/PA)

Edwards told the PA news agency he was completely in the dark about the set-up, as he believed he was going for a day out with his wife without the children, after his sister-in-law surprised them with free tickets to Britain’s Got Talent.

He said that when he first saw his mother and daughters come on stage, he thought they were going to audition, but immediately felt “petrified” when they revealed they were there to surprise him.

Before his performance, he told the judges he had “lost a lot of confidence” in himself over the years and tends to only sing in the shower.

After he was given a moment to compose himself, Edwards returned to sing and play the guitar to Daddy’s Little Girl by Ernie Halter, which he dedicated to his daughters, as the song had become part of the “soundtrack of their life”.

His rendition pulled on the heartstrings of the crowd as judge Amanda Holden and host Declan Donnelly were brought to tears.

Music mogul Simon Cowell added: “It was so sweet, you have a lovely voice,” before David Walliams confirmed he had “4004 yeses”, including the audience.

Edwards admitted the whole experience had been an “emotional overload” but “amazing”, saying the experience with his daughters is a memory they will “have forever”.

He added: “I feel this opportunity on Britain’s Got Talent has definitely given me the confidence that I’d lost and that’s why it was also so emotional, because I previously lacked the acceptance that I needed to move forward.

“So whatever happens, I’ve got my confidence back.”

He said he had been performing since he was six in church choirs, and by 15 he started writing songs and performing in bands with friends and as a solo artist at local venues and pubs.

However, after he became a father to his first son Jack, at the age of 25, about 11 years ago, he said he “lost touch with music” as his priorities had to change.

He told PA: “Twenty years ago I would have done anything to be in music. It’s all I wanted to do growing up, it was literally the only thing that mattered.

“And then when I became a parent your life changes and your focus changes. My kids are so important to me.”

Edwards added that Britain’s Got Talent had been a big part of his life growing up as an aspiring musician, and he had often wondered what would Cowell say if he ever auditioned for him.

He hopes to demonstrate his song writing ability in future stages of the talent show, saying he has a “few albums worth of material” at hand.

Reflecting on the chance to show off his talents on stage, he added: “It was a dream of mine as a kid and it’s still a dream now and this has reignited that want to do it.”

Britain’s Got Talent continues on Sunday April 17 at 7.35pm on ITV.

