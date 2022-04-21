Bill Roache admits to youthful crush on the Queen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Bill Roache admits to youthful crush on the Queen

By Press Association
April 21 2022, 2.27pm
Bill Roache (Yui Mok/PA)
Bill Roache (Yui Mok/PA)

Coronation Street star Bill Roache has admitted he once had a crush on the Queen.

The veteran actor, who has played Ken Barlow in the soap since its first episode, will turn 90 on April 25.

He reflected on his first meeting with the monarch – when he was 21 – as he marked her 96th birthday on Thursday, saying he was excited to be reunited with her when she visited the set last year.

Queen Elizabeth II visits Manchester
The Queen meets Bill Roache and co-stars Barbara Knox, Sue Nicholls and Helen Worth during a visit to the set of Coronation Street (Scott Heppell/PA)

He told ITV’s This Morning: “I don’t know if I should’ve said that, but she was so beautiful.

“Her first Commonwealth tour (was) in 1953, and I was with the Royal Welch Fusiliers, so she came to us and we had a day with her.

“And she still is (beautiful). She came to the set last year and I reminded her about that and she remembered that tour.

“She’s still bright as a button, (her) eyes are still beautifully blue. She’s amazing, and wonderful.”

Roache also insisted he will carry on acting in the ITV soap as long as he is able to and is required.

He said: “While I can do it, and whilst they want me, I’ll be there. The ageing thing is a belief system to a certain extent. Keep going. I stand up a lot – my main exercise is not sitting down.”

He also said he tries to maintain a positive outlook, adding: “The worst thing is stress, and if you listen to the news and read the papers too much, there’s not much joy around, is there? So if you can enjoy yourself and find joy in whatever you do, it makes such a big difference.

“The other thing is ageing, and when you get to 60 (others say) ‘Come and sit down… when are you going to retire?’, but no! If you don’t use it you lose it, so keep going whilst you enjoy doing it for as long as you can.”

He added that he never stops learning, saying: “They often ask me if the youngsters (on Coronation Street) come and ask me for advice, but no, I feel like I should go and ask them because they are all so good and confident.

“I have wonderful actors around me and I’m learning all the time and that’s what life is about.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier