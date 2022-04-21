People Just Do Nothing writer holds ‘mirror to society’ in new BBC Three series

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

People Just Do Nothing writer holds ‘mirror to society’ in new BBC Three series

By Press Association
April 21 2022, 5.21pm
People Just Do Nothing creator holds ‘mirror up to society’ in new BBC Three series (Ian West/PA)
People Just Do Nothing creator holds ‘mirror up to society’ in new BBC Three series (Ian West/PA)

People Just Do Nothing star and co-writer creator Steve Stamp said his newest comedy series for BBC Three reflects modern society.

Stamp played Steves in the Bafta-winning show, which premiered in 2014 and ran for five series, following the hapless MCs and DJs of pirate radio station Kurupt FM.

His latest co-creation for BBC Three titled Peacock is about a self-styled personal trainer called Andy in the midst of an identity crisis, played by People Just Do Nothing star Allan Mustafa.

Stamp told the PA news agency: “I always want to kind of hold a mirror up to society I guess a little bit and laugh at things that are funny in the modern world.”

The series follows protagonist Andy, who sets out to prove there is more to him than good looks and a well-curated dating profile after he loses out on a job promotion to a younger and better looking personal trainer.

Stamp, who also stars in the series, said: “A lot of what we’re talking about is that kind of shift of masculinity and people kind of struggling with that a bit.

“I felt that hadn’t been done on TV, and the gym was the perfect place to kind of do that.

“By the end, Andy is a self-proclaimed spokesperson for body positivity which he just randomly decided he wants to be.”

People Just Do Nothing
Cast members from People Just Do Nothing Allan Mustafa, Hugo Chegwin, Steve Stamp, Asim Chaudhry and Daniel Woolford (BBC/PA)

Peacock also features Emily In Paris star Lucien Laviscount, After Life’s Mandeep Dhillon and Sophia Di Martino who starred in Loki.

Stamp added that they “owe everything” to platforms such as BBC Three who foster new creative talent including comedy writing and acting.

It follows the Government’s decision to proceed with plans to privatise Channel 4.

Peacock will debut on BBC Three on April 25 at 10pm.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier