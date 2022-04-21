My mum always put me off modelling, says British Vogue cover star Lila Moss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
My mum always put me off modelling, says British Vogue cover star Lila Moss

By Press Association
April 21 2022, 6.37pm
Lila Moss (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Lila Moss (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Lila Moss, daughter of fashion star Kate, said she was cautious about entering the world of modelling because “my mum always put me off”.

The 19-year-old appears on the May front cover of British Vogue, following in the footsteps of her supermodel mother who has appeared 43 times.

Lila, whose father is Kate’s ex-partner Jefferson Hack, also appeared on the Vogue cover alongside her mother in 2016.

Lila Moss
Lila Moss (Steven Meisel/PA)

She told the magazine: “My mum always put me off (modelling). She was always like, ‘If you wanna do it, you can, but I wouldn’t recommend it’.”

Last year mother and daughter walked the catwalk together at a Fendi fashion show in Paris, modelling clothes for the designer’s spring/summer show.

Lila told the magazine that she was eight when she began processing her mother’s fame.

“That was when I realised the paparazzi thing, that they were interested in her, for some reason.

“Then I went to secondary school and everyone was like, ‘Oh, your mum’s Kate Moss!’

Lila Moss
Lila Moss on the cover of British Vogue (Steven Meisel/PA)

“You don’t really have a filter when you’re that young and I was like, ‘How do you know who she is? She’s old and boring!’”

She added that in the last few years she has realised her mother’s style “is actually really cool” but she “doesn’t have a good trackies selection”.

Lila shot her first campaign for Marc Jacobs Beauty aged 15, before appearing in the Marc Jacobs Perfect Fragrance campaign.

Her debut catwalk was for Miu Miu, opening the spring/summer 2021 show just a week after turning 18, and has also walked for designer Richard Quinn.

Speaking about the fame that comes with modelling success, the teenager added: “I’ve seen it first-hand, so I’m much more able to cope with it.

“I’ve had to say no to people. But I’m always nice.”

The full feature is in the May issue of British Vogue, available via digital download and on newsstands from April 26.

