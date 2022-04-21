Homes Under The Hammer’s Martin Roberts told he could have had ‘hours to live’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Homes Under The Hammer’s Martin Roberts told he could have had ‘hours to live’

By Press Association
April 21 2022, 7.11pm
Homes Under The Hammer host Martin Roberts (Matt Crossick/PA)
Homes Under The Hammer host Martin Roberts (Matt Crossick/PA)

Martin Roberts has said he has had an emergency operation to remove fluid which was “stopping my heart from working”.

The presenter, who has spent almost a decade at the helm of Homes Under The Hammer, went to hospital with a “few chest pains” and “generally feeling lousy” before discovering it was a lot more serious.

Recording a video from his hospital bedroom on Thursday, Roberts, 58, said: “I have to say this isn’t where I was expecting to be watching Homes Under The Hammer today.

“Turns out I had a massive amount of fluid around my heart which was actually stopping my heart from working, and had they not got rid of it, which they did in an emergency operation last night, then it is sort of quite serious, like hours to live.”

The TV star, who appeared on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! in 2016, said he ended up in Royal United Hospital in Bath.

“There are lots of complications that have happened as a result, but we will work through those,” he added.

Roberts captioned the Twitter video: “Bit of a shocker. Thankfully I’m here to tell the tale.”

