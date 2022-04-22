Simon Cowell says he was ‘terrified’ of work-related burn-out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Simon Cowell says he was ‘terrified’ of work-related burn-out

By Press Association
April 22 2022, 5.41am
Simon Cowell says he was ‘terrified’ of work-related burn-out (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Simon Cowell says he was ‘terrified’ of work-related burn-out (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Simon Cowell said he was “terrified” of burn-out from running his production company and decided to put his health first.

The music mogul and TV personality said he wanted to spend more time with his eight-year-old son, Eric, rather than maintain his “unhealthy addiction to work.”

Cowell, 62, told The Sun: “I made the decision that my main job would be being on TV, not running a production company.

“It was just all becoming too much.

“If I’m being honest, I was very nervous about burn-out. I wasn’t feeling ill, I was just terrified that would happen to me.

Britain’s Got Talent auditions – London
The music mogul told The Sun he did not want to maintain his ‘unhealthy addiction to work’ (Steve Parsons/PA)

“I’m a great believer in doing something before something bad happens, rather than waiting for something bad to happen.”

“I was thinking a lot about that during the past two years. I’ve seen it happen to people, close friends of mine, where they get burnt out, and you don’t want to be in that place.

It comes after the TV judge took a tumble over his electric bike’s handlebars, while not wearing a helmet, during a ride near his home in west London in February this year.

Cowell was photographed with his arm in a yellow cast covered in doodles by Eric, whom he shares with his fiancee Lauren Silverman.

The accident was his second on an electric bike, following a crash in August 2020 in which he broke his back and underwent six hours of surgery to have a metal rod inserted.

Simon Cowell broken arm
Cowell was photographed with his arm in a yellow cast covered in doodles by his son, after falling of his bike (James Manning/PA)

Shortly after the incidents he was forced to miss Britain’s Got Talent auditions after testing positive for coronavirus.

He told The Sun: “Because of Covid, it had such an impact on everyone and what I took away from it was you have to put your health first.

“You have to make it your number one priority.”

Cowell said a consequence of reducing his workload was that he was able to spend more time with his son, picking him up from school and having dinner with him every night.

“He’s really a sweet little boy and I love him to death,” he said.

