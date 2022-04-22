Heartstopper creator ‘shocked’ Olivia Colman wanted to play cameo role

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Heartstopper creator ‘shocked’ Olivia Colman wanted to play cameo role

By Press Association
April 22 2022, 8.03am
Olivia Colman (Matt Crossick/PA)
Olivia Colman (Matt Crossick/PA)

Author and screenwriter Alice Oseman said she “couldn’t believe” Olivia Colman agreed to appear in her Netflix series Heartstopper.

The Oscar-winning actress, 48, appears as Nick’s mum in the drama, which follows the lives of Charlie Spring and Nick Nelson after they meet at school and fall in love.

Oseman, 27, wrote the popular Heartstopper graphic novel series, which has sold one million print copies since its publication.

She previously said a large part of showing realistic experiences comes from authentic casting, and she had been very particular about who would take the roles of Charlie, Nick and the show’s other characters.

Talking about casting Colman in the series, she said: “I was shocked. When we were discussing trying to get a big name to be Nick’s mum, I was literally like, there’s no way this is going to happen.

“This is the silliest idea ever and there’s literally not any point doing this.

“But we tried anyway and Olivia wanted to do it, and I just couldn’t believe it.

“There’s really no other way to say it, I was just shocked but so, so happy, because she’s such an incredible actress, she brings so much to that character, and all the scenes with Nick’s mum just feel so special and subtle and just really beautiful performance.”

Kit Connor
Kit Connor plays Nick in Heartstopper (Ian West/PA)

Joe Locke will make his screen acting debut portraying Charlie, while Nick is played by Kit Connor, who previously played a young Elton John in the singer-songwriter’s biopic Rocketman.

Oseman said Colman “cried” after shooting the coming-out scene with her on-screen son.

She said: “She seemed to really enjoy it. She was only on set for two days and to be honest, I didn’t really get to talk to her very much because we’re on set and it’s very intense.

“But I feel like she really loved the story and she really connected with Kit, who plays Nick, and just really enjoyed working with him.

“I remember when they were rehearsing the coming-out scene she just cried because she thought Kit was so adorable. It was an amazing experience.”

Also in the show are William Gao, who plays Tao Xu, Yasmin Finney as Elle Argent, Corinna Brown as Tara Jones, Kizzy Edgell as Darcy Olsson, Sebastian Croft as Ben Hope, Jenny Walser as Tori Spring and Fisayo Akinade as Mr Ajayi.

Heartstopper launched on Netflix on Friday.

