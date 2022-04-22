Bowling For Soup drummer drops out of tour after ‘very emotional and scary’ week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Entertainment Music

Bowling For Soup drummer drops out of tour after ‘very emotional and scary’ week

By Press Association
April 22 2022, 6.39pm
Gary Wiseman from US band Bowling For Soup (Anthony Harvey/PA)
Gary Wiseman from US band Bowling For Soup (Anthony Harvey/PA)

Bowling For Soup drummer Gary Wiseman has dropped out of the band’s UK tour after suffering a mystery illness.

Frontman Jaret Reddick announced the musician had flown home to be with his family and get treatment from his physician after a “very emotional and scary” week.

The American pop-punk band, formed in Texas in 1994, are touring the UK until May 30 following the release of their 11th album Pop Drunk Snot Bread.

A statement from Reddick shared on the group Twitter page said that on Tuesday before a show in Swansea, Wales, Wiseman had what the team initially thought was a “severe panic attack”.

He was seen by medics on site before going to hospital, while the concert went ahead with Reddick and bassist Rob Felicetti performing acoustically.

He wrote: “Nine hours later, he saw a doctor and they found nothing to be wrong. A heart attack was ruled out and blood work looked fine.

“Gary spent that day, an off day, in a hotel room not being able to sleep, eat or quench his thirst.”

On Thursday in Bexhill, East Sussex, Wiseman’s health had still not improved and the decision was made to send him home to be with his family.

That night’s show also took place acoustically with members of supporting bands stepping in to help, and the other members of Bowling For Soup taking over drumming duties at times.

Reddick added: “It has been a very emotional and scary time for all of us. We are family. We are brothers. And that comes first.

“As I type this, Gary and our tour manager, Dave, are on a plane home. We are planning a show for tonight and tomorrow that people will not soon forget.

“Everyone will leave happy. We will do this all for Gary!”

The outfit, contemporaries of bands such as Blink-182 and Sum 41, are best known for their singles Girl All The Bad Guys Want, Almost and High School Never Ends.

They are also known for performing the introduction to the Disney show Phineas And Ferb and the vocal theme for the video game Sonic Unleashed.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]