Bill Roache’s son captures ‘vibrant essence’ in photos marking his 90th

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Bill Roache’s son captures ‘vibrant essence’ in photos marking his 90th

By Press Association
April 25 2022, 12.03am
Bill Roache’s son captures his ‘vivacious personality’ in photographs marking his 90th birthday (Will Roache/PA)
Bill Roache’s son captures his ‘vivacious personality’ in photographs marking his 90th birthday (Will Roache/PA)

Bill Roache’s son has captured his father’s “vibrant essence” in portraits celebrating his 90th birthday.

The Coronation Street legend, who has played Ken Barlow in the soap since its first episode, marked his milestone birthday on Monday.

His son Will has marked the occasion with new portraits taken at the family home in Cheshire, capturing Bill smiling and relaxed.

Bill Roache
Bill Roache (Will Roache/PA)

The veteran actor said: “Will is really talented, he studied photography when he was younger so he has a lot of technical knowledge but for me it was about how relaxed we all felt.

“Will set everything up in the conservatory and we were all just chatting and laughing and he knew just when to capture the moment.  

“I can honestly say those are the best photographs I’ve ever had taken.”

Will, who recently starred in an ITV documentary marking his father’s milestone birthday, added: “We had a lot of fun taking these shots.

“I think just having the family there made my father feel more relaxed which enabled me to capture his true vivacious personality and vibrant essence, the part of him that we are lucky enough to see every day, but is rarely seen publicly.”

The two previously unseen photographs were part of a set of new images for the re-release of an updated version of Bill’s book Life And Soul – his life lessons for leading a happy, healthy life.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier