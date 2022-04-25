Kiefer Sutherland says he does not own a computer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Kiefer Sutherland says he does not own a computer

By Press Association
April 26 2022, 12.03am
Kiefer Sutherland arriving at the Brit Awards 2020 held at the O2 Arena, London (Ian West/PA)
Kiefer Sutherland arriving at the Brit Awards 2020 held at the O2 Arena, London (Ian West/PA)

Kiefer Sutherland has revealed he does not own a computer because the idea of having hundreds of emails building up in his inbox did not appeal.

The actor, 55, famous for roles like counter-terrorism agent Jack Bauer in action TV series 24 and films like Stand by Me, The Lost Boys and the Young Guns releases, said he made the decision when a business partner turned him down for after-work drinks because he had too many emails to answer.

He told the Radio Times: “I’m maybe the last person that doesn’t own a computer… I had a small record label with a guy named Jude Cole.

24: Live Another Day screening – London
Kiefer Sutherland attending the 24: Live Another Day UK Premiere at Old Billingsgate, London.

“After work I’d say, “You want to get a drink?” and he’d be like, “Oh, man, I’ve got 100 emails to answer.”

“Once I heard that, I never wanted a computer. Studios hire someone to print the script and get it to me.”

Sutherland, the son of actors Donald Sutherland and Shirley Douglas, played Bauer for eight series of the hit show and returned to the role for a 2014 reboot after four years off, for a 12-episode series based in the UK called 24: Live Another Day.

24 earned him a string of nominations and a Golden Globe and Emmy award, and a television film, titled 24: Redemption aired in 2008.

He has also appeared in other series like Touch, Designated Survivor and will also be seen in upcoming TV series The First Lady, where he plays former American president Franklin D Roosevelt.

This week’s cover of Radio Times magazine.

Asked what happens if he is watching TV and one of his films or shows comes on-screen, he said: “It depends. If it’s the last series of 24, I can’t find the control fast enough. But Stand by Me (Rob Reiner’s 1986 film) is like finding an old yearbook, so I’ll leave it on.”

Of 24 he said: “It’s still too close – I don’t even have mirrors in my house.

“I could give a fine performance in a film but by the time I’ve watched it and done all the self-loathing, I’ve ruined it for myself.”

The actor has also enjoyed a successful music career, having released an album of authentic blues and country in 2016, with his most recent album titled Bloor Street, released earlier this year.

The full interview is in this week’s Radio Times magazine.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier