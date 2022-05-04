YouTuber Chunkz on how football helped him when growing up on council estates

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
YouTuber Chunkz on how football helped him when growing up on council estates

By Press Association
May 4 2022, 10.55pm
Chunkz poses in a Soccer Aid football kit (Unicef/Soccer Aid Productions/Stella Pictures/PA)
Chunkz poses in a Soccer Aid football kit (Unicef/Soccer Aid Productions/Stella Pictures/PA)

YouTube star Chunkz has said that playing football is “close to his heart” as it helped him when growing up on council estates in London.

The online personality and former musician, 26, is returning to play on the England team for Soccer Aid in June for the third year in a row.

Chunkz, whose real name is Amin Mohamed, admitted that he feels like a “bad luck charm” as his team have lost the previous two years but said he is motivated to win this time around.

Speaking to the PA news agency ahead of the star-studded charity match, he said: “Growing up in council estates, obviously there were ‘no ball game’ signs attached everywhere but we were still playing ball even when we weren’t allowed to.

“So football has really been a thing close to my heart. Not only football, tabletennis, basketball, just anything.

“Growing up in a council estate everyone was either doing the wrong things on the roads or being in a community centre and playing tabletennis and trying to have friends around the area. So that was definitely an important thing for me in many ways.”

Chunkz added that he feels events like Soccer Aid are great platforms to help provide children around the world with opportunity, as the match raises money for the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef).

He told PA: “I feel like every child does deserve to have a playful childhood growing up and having access to games and just being a kid and doing child things.

“It’s very important to me and I really want as many kids around the world to have that opportunity, the same opportunity I did.”

Soccer Aid Training – Mottram Hall
Chunkz admitted he got star-struck meeting his football heroes when playing over the last two years (Martin Rickett/PA) 

Mo Gilligan, Harry Redknapp, Gary Neville and Fara Williams will also make their return to the game this year.

Former One Direction star Liam Payne, 28, will captain England while Usain Bolt, 35, heads the Soccer Aid World XI team.

Despite playing in the charity match for the past couple of years, Chunkz admitted to still getting “star-struck” by the professional players who he grew up watching.

He recalled that, particularly in his first year in 2020, meeting the likes of Wayne Rooney and John Terry was a “crazy” experience as they were asking him for photographs as their children were fans of the YouTuber.

Soccer Aid for Unicef 2022 takes place on June 12 at The London Stadium, with tickets at

socceraid.org.uk/tickets

.

