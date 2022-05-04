Sharon Osbourne shares bed-ridden photo after testing positive for Covid-19

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sharon Osbourne shares bed-ridden photo after testing positive for Covid-19

By Press Association
May 5 2022, 12.37am
File photo dated 06/07/17 of Sharon Osbourne, who is joining TalkTV to host a weeknight current affairs show. The TV presenter, who is married to Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy, will present a primetime current affairs panel show called The Talk on weeknights.
File photo dated 06/07/17 of Sharon Osbourne, who is joining TalkTV to host a weeknight current affairs show. The TV presenter, who is married to Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy, will present a primetime current affairs panel show called The Talk on weeknights.

Sharon Osbourne has shared a bed-ridden picture of herself hooked up to a drip, after contracting Covid-19.

The talk show presenter revealed she had caught the virus after flying home to Los Angeles to care for rock star husband Ozzy Osbourne, who had previously fallen ill.

The Black Sabbath star is now “on the mend” Sharon told Talk TV, but added that her “entire household” had now tested positive.

Speaking to fellow host Jeremy Kyle on Tuesday she reassured him that she “felt fine”.

But sharing a picture of herself on social media in bed with her pet dogs, television remotes and with a drip connected to her arm, she wrote “f*** Covid”.

The former X Factor judge revealed in December 2020 that she had tested positive for Covid and had been briefly admitted to hospital.

She had been “very worried” about her husband, 73, who has Parkinson’s disease, when it was announced he had contracted the virus.

The musician has a rare form of the disease called Parkin 2, which he has had since birth.

The couple have been married since 1982 and they have three children together – Aimee, Kelly and Jack.

