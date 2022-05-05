Tom Cruise lands helicopter on aircraft carrier for Top Gun sequel red carpet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tom Cruise lands helicopter on aircraft carrier for Top Gun sequel red carpet

By Press Association
May 5 2022, 1.23am Updated: May 5 2022, 9.37am
Tom Cruise landed a helicopter on a US aircraft carrier as he arrived for the premiere of his new blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Tom Cruise landed a helicopter on a US aircraft carrier as he arrived for the premiere of his new blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Tom Cruise landed a helicopter on a US aircraft carrier during an epic red-carpet arrival at the premiere of his new aviation blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick.

The Hollywood star said it had been a case of “now or never” when discussing plans for the sequel, which comes 36 years after the release of the 1986 hit film.

Due to be released in cinemas on May 27, Maverick sees Cruise reprise the role of US naval aviator Pete Mitchell.

Other stars include Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Monica Barbaro, Val Kilmer, Jon Hamm and Glen Powell.

After touching down and stepping out on to the USS Midway carrier in San Diego, California, the actor thanked fans and praised his fellow cast members.

“This moment right here, getting to see everyone, no masks. This is pretty epic,” he said, speaking to Deadline at the event.

World Premiere of “Top Gun: Maverick”
The Hollywood star said it had been a case of ‘now or never’ when discussing plans for the sequel, 36 years after the release of his 1986 hit film (Jordan Strauss/AP)

“It was really now or never, it was a moment, we were looking at how to tell this story… I’ve been thinking about it and figuring it out.

“I thought if we’re going to go in, we have to go in now.”

He added: “Of course (Top Gun) is this great summer experience, and what it became to audiences and generations is something I could never have imagined at the time we were making it.

“But it’s a drama at its heart and it has that kind of storytelling that I cut my teeth on, that I love seeing with these characters.

“The movie means a lot to me, a lot to my career, a lot to the studio and a lot to audiences.”

World Premiere of “Top Gun: Maverick”
Crowds watch Tom Cruise arrive in a helicopter for the world premiere of Top Gun: Maverick (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Cruise provided his cast members with a rigorous training programme in preparation for the film, including real-life jet plane flying lessons.

“This cast is amazing, they’re unbelievable these guys… they’re a very talented group,” he said.

The actor was praised by his co-stars as a “mentor and friend” who “cares that everybody wins”.

“Tom Cruise doesn’t half-arse anything,” Powell, who plays Hangman in the film, told Deadline.

“Without Tom on this movie being our flight instructor, our mentor, our friend, there is no way we could pull this off.

“Tom is Maverick in real life, he’s as cool as it gets.

World Premiere of “Top Gun: Maverick”
Other stars include Miles Teller (left) and Jennifer Connelly (centre) (Jordan Strauss/AP)

“The thing that makes him special is that he cares that everybody wins. You watch this movie and every single character in the movie wins, everyone looks cool.

“It’s never about him, it’s about the end product.”

Hamm, who plays Vice, paid tribute to Cruise’s “unparalleled work ethic”.

“He’s the first guy on set and he’s the last guy to leave. He works every day and he works harder than everybody,” he told Deadline.

“His enthusiasm for film-making, especially a film like this that he has such a rich history with, is infectious.”

Maverick was originally due for release in July 2019 but was repeatedly pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic.

