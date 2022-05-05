Rachel Riley on trolling, upskirting and preventing unsolicited sexual content

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Entertainment TV & Film

Rachel Riley on trolling, upskirting and preventing unsolicited sexual content

By Press Association
May 5 2022, 1.49pm
Rachel Riley (Ian West/PA)
Rachel Riley (Ian West/PA)

Rachel Riley has said unsolicited sexual content being sent to people online should be treated the same as if it had happened in the street.

The 36-year-old Countdown star revealed that when the Centre for Countering Digital Hate went through her Instagram direct messages, as she does not look at them, the charity found a stream of inappropriate sexual videos, including 30 sent by one man.

Speaking on the Dirty Mother Pukka podcast, Riley questioned why social media giants do not use advanced photo detection technology to detect unsolicited sexual images.

She said: “They gave me the details of some of the things he was saying.

“It’s not that I’m upset that I’ve got it, it’s thinking that my friends, teenage girls, are on this platform. Especially DMs (direct messages) because no one else can see it.

“I’ve had a lot of trolling on Twitter from activism stuff, antisemitism stuff. The thing about being trolled is that you’re the only one that really sees all of it, and no one can understand what it’s like to have that level of trolling and that many people saying things or sending you things, it’s very lonely.

“To think there are teenage girls at one of the most vulnerable times in your life, we know teenage girls are really susceptible to external opinions and pressures.”

The mathematician and TV presenter questioned why social media platforms do not employ technology which can describe an image for visually impaired people to prevent users from receiving unwanted sexual content from people they do not follow.

She added: “Cyber flashing is literally just being made a crime.

“There’s no reason why doing something online shouldn’t be treated in exactly the same way as if you did it in the street.”

Riley also recalled a time she was upskirted – when someone takes a picture under another person’s clothing without their permission – at a friend’s house party while playing table tennis with her professional dancer husband Pasha Kovalev.

GQ Men of the Year Awards 2016 – London
Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev (Ian West/PA)

She said she was “too polite” to call out the inappropriate behaviour as she was unable to “digest” or think about it at the time.

However, she feels that if someone tried to do it to her again she should break their phone, and if they had an issue with that she would take the incident to police so it could be dealt with in public.

The presenter also spoke about the online trolling she has experienced, revealing that after speaking publicly on a podcast about it she faced a stream of abuse during her birthday week which left her in tears.

She said: “Early doors, I had no idea how to deal with it. I took everyone at face value and tried to use education and be reasonable and explain and engage.

“At one stage I spoke publicly on a podcast, and it was like a tap had been turned on. Literally, it felt like someone’s pressed a button and sent them all in my direction all at once.”

The TV star admitted the trolling was “overwhelming” and led to one of the only times she has argued with Kovalev as he was frustrated to see the “horrible people” getting to her.

The full interview with Rachel Riley on the Dirty Mother Pukka podcast with Anna Whitehouse and Polly Hazlewood is available on the Global player.

