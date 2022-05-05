Timothee Chalamet’s Old Vic debut cancelled after pandemic delays

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Timothee Chalamet’s Old Vic debut cancelled after pandemic delays

By Press Association
May 5 2022, 3.11pm
Timothee Chalamet is one of Hollywood’s most sought-after young actors (Ian West/PA)
Timothee Chalamet’s debut at The Old Vic theatre has been cancelled after facing two years of delays due to the pandemic.

The Oscar-nominated actor, 26, was due to appear opposite British actress Dame Eileen Atkins in an adaptation of the critically acclaimed play 4,000 Miles, written by Amy Herzog.

The production was originally scheduled to open in London in April 2020 but was postponed when theatres across the country had to close their doors.

A statement from The Old Vic said: “Following the postponement of 4000 Miles due to the pandemic, and despite an enormous amount of effort from all involved, we have now sadly and reluctantly concluded that we are unable to reschedule the production at a time possible for everyone involved.

Dune screening – London
Timothee Chalamet was due to appear opposite British actress Dame Eileen Atkins (Ian West/PA)

“After two years of trying hard to make it work, it has proved impossible.

“We’re sorry not to have better news, and we want to thank our audiences for their continued patience and understanding.”

Chalamet was due to star as 21-year-old Leo, who, after suffering a major loss during a summer bike riding trip, seeks solace in the New York home of his 91-year-old grandmother, Vera, who was to be played by Dame Eileen.

The actor is one of Hollywood’s most sought-after young actors having recently starred in 2021’s Dune and 2019’s Little Women.

He has previously featured in theatre productions stateside in The Talls in 2011 and Prodigal Son in 2016.

