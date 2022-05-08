Big Zuu celebrates ‘humble beginnings’ during double Bafta win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Big Zuu celebrates ‘humble beginnings’ during double Bafta win

By Press Association
May 8 2022, 10.29pm
Big Zuu scooped two Bafta TV awards for Big Zuu’s Big Eats (Ian West/PA)
Television personality and rapper Big Zuu celebrated his “humble beginnings” and “working class people” after winning the Bafta TV award for features.

Big Zuu – whose real name is Zuhair Hassan – took home two awards during the 75th Bafta TV awards ceremony, after his show Big Zuu’s Big Eats also secured the gong for entertainment performance.

After receiving the features award, Big Zuu, 27, paid tribute to his mother and the heritage of his school friends and fellow presenters Hyder and Tubsey.

He said: “She came to this country four months pregnant from Sierra Leone during the rebel war.

“Hyder’s family come from Kurdistan, which is not a recognised state.

“Tubsey’s family are from Iraq and Iran, they were in a war when he was born.

“Man comes from humble beginnings.”

Big Zuu’s Big Eats sees the grime artist cook for celebrities, before chatting with them as they eat.

While on stage, Big Zuu added: “Representation is so important. Growing up there wasn’t many chefs or people that look like me on telly.

“And nowadays, young people watching us doing our ting, thinking do you know what, if these men can win a Bafta surely we can.”

Big Zuu fought off a selection of industry heavyweights to take home the award for entertainment performance, with Alison Hammond, Graham Norton, Joe Lycett, Michael McIntyre and Sean Locke all receiving nominations in the category.

Before finishing his speech, Big Zuu said: “We did this for working class people, people that come from nothing.”

While putting his arm round his mother who had joined him on stage, he jokingly added: “My mum is a young lady, I know you men are watching her, a couple old men in here. If you’ve got money, we can start the convo.”

Big Zuu later expressed his disbelief after picking up two awards, saying: “It means a lot, man where we came from this stuff is very rare. We grew up in a little estate together, no one would have thought we would have got to where we have got to and to win a Bafta.

“I don’t know it’s just mad. Like I said, we never expected it so I don’t even know what to say.”

He also revealed his dream guests for the show, which recently finished filming its third series for Dave.

“I want Jurgen Klopp and I want J Cole,” he said.

