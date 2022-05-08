Ukrainian group prepare to take to Eurovision stage amid Russian invasion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Entertainment Music

Ukrainian group prepare to take to Eurovision stage amid Russian invasion

By Press Association
May 9 2022, 12.03am
Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra are favourites to win this year’s Eurovision Song Contest (Maxim Fesenko/Eurovision/PA)
Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra are favourites to win this year’s Eurovision Song Contest (Maxim Fesenko/Eurovision/PA)

Kalush Orchestra will represent Ukraine at the Eurovision Song Contest this week as the Russian invasion of their home nation continues.

They are favourites to win the competition with their song Stefania, despite not being first choice to perform.

Alina Pash was originally chosen through a televised national selection show and was due to sing her song, Shadows Of Forgotten Ancestors.

However, she withdrew after facing scrutiny over a reported 2015 visit to Russia-occupied Crimea.

Kalush Orchestra during rehearsals in Turin (EBU/PA)

People who enter Crimea via Russia are considered by Ukraine to have illegally crossed the border, although there is no suggestion that Pash did this.

She was replaced by hip hop act Kalush Orchestra, whose song blends modern rap and classical Ukrainian folk music.

Formed in 2019, the group consists of founder and rapper Oleh Psiuk, multi-instrumentalist Ihor Didenchuk, and dancer Vlad Kurochka.

The lyrics to Stefania are an ode to mothers and the trials they face raising families, and the band’s live performance features synchronised dance moves, breakdance and flutes.

Kalush Orchestra are favourites to win the competition with odds of 4/5.

Russia was banned from the 2022 event following its invasion of Ukraine in February, before it had announced its act.

It won in 2008 with Dima Bilan singing Believe, and in turn hosted the 2009 contest in Moscow.

Tensions between Russia and Ukraine played out around the event in 2017 when Julia Samoylova was chosen to represent Russia at the contest, which that year took place in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.

She was blocked from the country because she had reportedly toured Crimea without entering it through the border with the Ukrainian mainland.

Russian television station Channel One then announced that it would not broadcast the contest or take part.

