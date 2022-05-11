Rust Movie Productions contests ‘wilfully’ violating safety protocols on set

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rust Movie Productions contests ‘wilfully’ violating safety protocols on set

By Press Association
May 11 2022, 2.09am
Rust Movie Productions contests ‘willfully’ violating safety protocols on set (Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office/PA)
Rust Movie Productions (RMP) has contested the citation by the New Mexico Environment Department (NMED) that said it “wilfully” violated safety protocols on the set of the western.

The company denied that it was the “employer” responsible for supervising the set or specific procedures including the maintenance and loading of weapons on set.

It comes after a report into the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins found the production company “knew that firearm safety procedures were not being followed on set” and “demonstrated plain indifference to employee safety”.

RMP was fined 136,793 US dollars (£104,810), the maximum allowable by state law in New Mexico, following the six-month investigation into the incident.

Ms Hutchins was killed on the set of the western movie in October last year after a prop gun actor Alec Baldwin was holding was discharged (Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office/PA)

Ms Hutchins was killed on the set of the western movie in October last year after a prop gun actor Alec Baldwin was holding was discharged.

Director Joel Souza was also wounded in the shooting on the Bonanza Creek Ranch set near Santa Fe.

In new filings contesting the citation, lawyers argued that the law permits movie producers to delegate “critical functions” such as firearms safety to “experts in that field” and the responsibility did not lie with producers.

The documents, obtained by the PA news agency, also argued the NMED demonstrated a “misunderstanding” of the film industry.

“RMP was not the ‘employer’ responsible for supervising the film set, much less for supervising specific protocols such as the maintenance and loading of weapons,” the filings stated.

“The law properly permits producers to delegate such critical functions as firearm safety to experts in that field and does not place such responsibility on producers whose expertise is in arranging financing and contracting for the logistics of filming.

“RMP did not ‘wilfully’ violate any safety protocol, and in fact enforced all applicable safety protocols.”

The documents stated that all actors handling firearms received appropriate training and additional safety restrictions had been implemented to protect a child actor on set.

Director Joel Souza was also wounded in the shooting on the Bonanza Creek Ranch set near Santa Fe (Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office/PA)

They added that assistant directors had been instructed to carry out safety meetings on all days when firearms were to be used, and one had been carried out on the morning of the fatal shooting.

Lawyers also argued that, contrary to the NMED findings, the movie’s armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed had not been “overburdened” by workload but “didn’t do her job properly”.

Lawyers for Gutierrez Reed said the NMED report showed that the armourer was “not provided adequate time or resources to conduct her job effectively, despite her voiced concerns”.

“Critically, OSHA also determined that production failed to call Hannah in to perform her armorer duties and inspect the firearm right before its use in the impromptu scene with Baldwin,” they said in a statement.

“As we have stated before, had anyone from production called Hannah back into the church before the scene to consult with her, this tragedy would have been prevented.”

Baldwin’s lawyers said they were “grateful” to the New Mexico occupational health and safety bureau following the report’s publication, saying that it “exonerates” the actor.

NMED has been contacted for comment.

