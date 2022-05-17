Princess Beatrice announces winner of the Oscar’s Book Prize

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Princess Beatrice announces winner of the Oscar’s Book Prize

By Press Association
May 17 2022, 8.25pm Updated: May 17 2022, 8.41pm
Princess Beatrice at the Oscar’s Book Prize 2022 (James Manning/PA)
Princess Beatrice has announced the children’s book Maybe… by Chris Haughton as the winner of the Oscar’s Book Prize.

The Dublin-born author and illustrator was awarded £10,000 at a ceremony in London for the ninth year of the children’s book prize.

A cautionary tale, Maybe… follows three little monkeys and transports readers on a journey of vicarious mischief as boundaries are pushed and lessons are learned.

Princess Beatrice said: “This year’s winning book is a stunning blend of imaginative storytelling with playful illustration.

“The amount of vibrancy expressed in the story, from characterisation to humour, is also a stand-out example of how much power pictures, and relatively few words, have to convey a story.

“I’m proud to be a long-standing patron of Oscar’s Book Prize and have had the privilege of witnessing this award shine a light on so many amazing books over the years.”

Haughton has produced several children’s books in the last decade including the best-selling A Bit Lost and Oh No, George!

His tale Maybe… fought off competition from five other shortlisted books to claim the prize.

Barbara Throws a Wobbler by Nadia Shireen was among the finalists alongside The Pet: Cautionary Tales For Children And Grown-ups by Catherine Emmett and illustrator David Tazzyman, and The Duck Who Didn’t Like Water by Steve Small.

Oscar’s Book Prize
Chris Haughton, author of the winning children’s book Maybe… (James Manning/PA)

The Fire Fox by Alexandra Page and illustrator Stef Murphy and I’m Sticking With You Too by Smriti Halls and illustrator Steve Small, were also among the shortlisted titles.

Many of this year’s judging panel joined the award ceremony at The Ivy Club, including singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor and her mother, writer Janet Ellis.

They were joined by the former children’s laureate and illustrator Chris Riddell, actor Ben Bailey Smith, who goes by the stage name Doc Brown, Amazon’s UK books country manager Lisa De Meyer and the book prize’s co-founder Viveka Alvestrand.

Alvestrand and her husband James Ashton set up the prize to “celebrate stories” and “encourage parents to take time to share books with their young children” in memory of their son Oscar, who died aged three from an undiagnosed heart condition in December 2012.

Ashton said: “Young children need bright and engaging stories to escape into and our judges felt Chris’s work enables that brilliantly.

“He is a worthy winner of our £10,000 prize and it has been great to celebrate his success at an in-person event once again.”

